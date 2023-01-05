ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City SC add defender Rafael Santos to roster

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Orlando City SC acquired defender Rafael Lucas Cardoso dos Santos, known as Rafael Santos, from Cruzeiro of Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A on Thursday.

Per Orlando City SC, Santos will sign a two-year contract with club options in 2025 and 2026, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa, ITC and medical evaluation.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the MLS team.

“Rafael is a technically gifted left back, has great touch on the ball, and creates danger in the attacking third with his crossing and set piece abilities,” said Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City SC general manager.

“He brings experience from the first division in Brazil and is someone we expect to provide competition in that position within our team.”

Santos, 24, has recorded five goals and eight assists in 92 appearances across all competitions in his professional career.

–Field Level Media

