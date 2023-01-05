Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard
Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
cyclonefanatic.com
3-Point Preview: No. 14 Iowa State hosts Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum
Texas Tech’s head coach Mark Adams gestures during the Big 12 basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. Nobody in the Big 12 has a worse on-paper resume at this point in the season than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 0-5 on the year against quality opponents and 10-0 against teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State up to No. 14 in latest AP Poll release
Following a 3-0 start to Big 12 play and a 12-2 start to the season, Iowa State men’s basketball has ascended to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. The Cyclones earned back-to-back road wins this week over Oklahoma and TCU and are one of six Big 12 programs that are either ranked or receiving votes.
cyclonefanatic.com
Stephanie Soares to miss remainder of season with torn ACL
Iowa State women’s basketball announced Monday that post star Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against Oklahoma. “As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” head...
cyclonefanatic.com
Bonus points set Iowa State apart in 19-15 win over No. 3 Arizona State
Jan 8: David Carr defeats Tony Negron 17-2. Photo by Jacqueline Cordova / Cyclone Fanatic. Iowa State and Arizona State split five match wins each but bonus points determined who the better team was at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones defeated the Sun Devils 19-15. Kevin Dresser has preached the importance...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Familiarity all over in top 25 Iowa State – Oklahoma matchup
In today’s age of college basketball, it would be difficult to find a game with as much familiarity in different teams as Sunday’s matchup between No. 11 Iowa State and No. 17 Oklahoma. When the two teams square off in Norman (2:00 p.m. ESPN2), Ashley Joens will line...
Did You Know this Sweet Pedal Car Trail on Old Railroad Tracks Exists in Iowa
It's such a romantic idea, to travel by train across this great country. The comfort of a railcar vs an airplane seat seems to be a better way to travel. And the scenery! You truly get an idea of what America looks like when traveling by train. To be honest,...
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Comments / 0