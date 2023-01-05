ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield’s Dwight Freeney a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Dwight Freeney’s fabulous career, which took him from Bloomfield High to NFL stardom, has delivered him to the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Freeney, 42, among the most effective pass rushers in NFL history, was one of 15 finalists to be considered for induction in the Hall’s Class of 2023 revealed Wednesday. Freeney, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were all named finalists in their first year of eligibility. The 49-member selection panel will meet this month and announce its selections during Super Bowl week, at the NFL Honors show Feb. 9. Induction will be at Canton, Ohio, in August.

At Bloomfield High, Freeney first played soccer before coach Jack Cochran convinced him to try football. Freeney tried to emulate Lawrence Taylor, the great Giants pass rusher, who invented the hybrid role of outside linebacker as a stand-up defensive end. Freeney fashioned a “spin move” to get past blockers that became his trademark.

He went on to become an All-American at Syracuse, then was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, spending most of his 16-year career with them. Freeney played for six teams, and totaled 125 1/2 sacks and forced 47 fumbles before retiring in 2017. Freeney was picked for seven Pro Bowls.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

