Adorable maned wolf pups cuddle into mother shortly after being born at Yorkshire zoo

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the arrival of its first-ever litter of adorable maned wolves .

This video shows the cubs snuggling into their mother and exploring their new surroundings in Branton.

Vets have completed a health check on the five cute pups, and found they were four males and one female.

The litter, both to mum Ibera and dad Axenus, are yet to be given names.

Maned wolves are classified as “near threatened” due to habitat loss in their native home of South America.

