Speedway Digest

Richard Childress and Jeff Broin Purchase Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series

Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing, and Jeff Broin, founder and chief executive officer of POET, have purchased the Carolina Cowboys, announced today in conjunction with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The PBR Team Series, which kicks off its sophomore season in July, is an elite eight-team league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in five-on-five bull riding games. The league’s 11-event debut campaign concluded last November with its first champion crowned in Las Vegas.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Suffers Costly Loss to Start 2023

Chase Elliott didn't get 2023 off to the greatest of starts as it was learned this week that his team suffered a costly loss. The post Chase Elliott Suffers Costly Loss to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Autoweek.com

Janet Guthrie Crashes Through NASCAR's Glass Ceiling at Daytona 500 in 1977

The most notable achievement of Guthrie’s career in stock car racing was becoming the first female driver to qualify and compete in NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500 in 1977. She started the Daytona 500 39th in the 42-car field and finished an impressive 12th, earning Rookie of...
Racing News

Wood Brothers Racing brings back ‘old look’ for 2023

The Wood Brothers Racing team first opened their doors in 1950. They are the oldest active team in the sport. View the 2023 Wood Brothers car below. For 2023, the team is going back to their ‘old look’. Specifically, the red on the nose is being removed. “We...
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Seasonal workers wanted: Daytona International Speedway to hold hiring events

DAYTONA BEACH − Daytona International Speedway will host hiring events to fill seasonal positions to work the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. The first of the three planned job fairs will be this Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Hiring events will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as next week Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

