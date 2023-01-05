Read full article on original website
Air-Crash Deaths of NASCAR Stars Alan Kulwicki, Davey Allison Shocked a Sport in 1993
Within a stretch of four months in 1993, stock car racing was robbed of two of its brightest stars, impacting both the short- and long-term future of the sport. Alan Kulwicki and three colleagues were killed April 1, 1993 when their private plane crashed while attempting to land in Kingsport, Tenn., for that weekend’s Cup race at Bristol.
A New Cup Series Owner Drops 1 Team to Chase Championships for Another
Maury Gallagher made waves in his first season at Petty GMS, and now he's aiming at improving GMS Racing's showing in the Craftsman Truck Series.
Richard Childress and Jeff Broin Purchase Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series
Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing, and Jeff Broin, founder and chief executive officer of POET, have purchased the Carolina Cowboys, announced today in conjunction with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The PBR Team Series, which kicks off its sophomore season in July, is an elite eight-team league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in five-on-five bull riding games. The league’s 11-event debut campaign concluded last November with its first champion crowned in Las Vegas.
Kevin Harvick Discusses Ugly Side of Racing Most Don’t Like to Talk About That Is Destroying Lives
Kevin Harvick talked recently on a podcast about an ugly side of racing and a major issue within it that is destroying lives.
The Clash at The Coliseum Is No Good for Anyone, Least of all NASCAR’s Weekend Warriors
This year, NASCAR racing will come to Hollywood during The Clash at The Coliseum. That plan, however, could be more trouble than it's worth.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant?
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way
Richard Childress has owned a NASCAR team since 1969. His latest acquisition moves him from horses under the hood to bulls under a rider.
Chase Elliott Suffers Costly Loss to Start 2023
Chase Elliott didn't get 2023 off to the greatest of starts as it was learned this week that his team suffered a costly loss.
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The 2023 Daytona 500 Could Produce a Result Not Seen Since the 1990s
A driver who has yet to win a Cup Series championship has won each of the last five Daytona 500 races.
A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first NASCAR Chevy was built by Rick Townsend, who died this week.
Janet Guthrie Crashes Through NASCAR's Glass Ceiling at Daytona 500 in 1977
The most notable achievement of Guthrie’s career in stock car racing was becoming the first female driver to qualify and compete in NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500 in 1977. She started the Daytona 500 39th in the 42-car field and finished an impressive 12th, earning Rookie of...
Famous Englishtown Drag Strip Was Killed: Now It’s Reopening for Drifting
Englishtown Raceway couldn't make it as a drag strip anymore, but it's thriving with Formula Drift events instead.
Wood Brothers Racing brings back ‘old look’ for 2023
The Wood Brothers Racing team first opened their doors in 1950. They are the oldest active team in the sport. View the 2023 Wood Brothers car below. For 2023, the team is going back to their ‘old look’. Specifically, the red on the nose is being removed. “We...
Seasonal workers wanted: Daytona International Speedway to hold hiring events
DAYTONA BEACH − Daytona International Speedway will host hiring events to fill seasonal positions to work the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. The first of the three planned job fairs will be this Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Hiring events will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as next week Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Championship or Bust?: Predicting Kyle Busch's First Season With Richard Childress Racing
It's new year, new team for Kyle Busch. His farewell tour from Joe Gibbs Racing, a team where he spent 15 seasons and racked up 56 of his 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins, is over and done with. It's on to his next chapter with Richard Childress Racing. Time for the Las Vegas native to prove that he has plenty of gas left in the tank, even at 37.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week. The post Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
