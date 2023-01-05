Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Lawmaker pay raise gets Illinois Senate approval
---- The Illinois Senate on Sunday approved a pay raise for lawmakers that got approval in the Illinois House on Friday. The bill now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk. The raise is about 17 percent. Included is the governor, members of the governor's office, and the state constitutional officers.
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Comments / 1