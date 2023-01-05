Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Ice Spice Delivers New Single “In Ha Mood” for the Baddies
Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet. Prior to its...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 550 Arrives in the USA-Inspired Tri-Color "Suede Pack"
The New Balance 550 has long been one of the most popular silhouettes in the past couple of years. With various iterations already available, New Balance continues the expansion of the model with a three-pack tri-color toned release. Arriving in the “Suede Pack,” the retro hoop shoe is slated to return to shelves in a different material from its classic all-white leather build.
hypebeast.com
Jean Paul Gaultier Reveals Archive-Inspired “BURN” Collection
Whether it be sculptural garments or bodycon mesh pieces, Jean Paul Gaultier has found the harmony between craftmanship and sexy styles. Now, the French label is passing the heat along to its new exclusive “BURN” collection with Dover Street Market. The forthcoming collection digs into the Jean Paul...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
hypebeast.com
thisisneverthat and Suicoke Connect for Pepper & Bower Footwear
Following a collaboration with HIDDEN.NY, cult Japanese label Suicoke now works with South Korean imprint thisisneverthat for a series of BOWER Boots and PEPPER Lows. The upcoming pairs arrive in classic tones of beige and ash featuring a paneled suede upper shell and leather reinforcement above the midsoles and heel.
Viola Davis Gives Fans A Tour Inside Her LA Mansion That’s ‘Definitely A Sanctuary’: Watch
Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon opened up the doors of their immaculate Los Angeles home. The Oscar winning actress, 57, and her husband, 69, showed off the Michaela Cadiz designed residence to Architectural Digest, revealing a serene pool, high ceilings, plenty of greenery and unique art. Other eye catching bits include a black and white patterned couch in the living room, as well as a bold light fixture.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
Coach Teases Valentine’s Day Collection 2023 With ‘Crush-worthy’ Bags and More Items Ahead of Release
While customers just finished celebrating New Year’s Eve and their respective December holidays, brands are already gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Coach has begun teasing its Valentine’s Day collection, inviting consumers to sign up for alerts. The teaser notes that customers will still have to wait for its release, but they can shop for Coach‘s “crush-worthy” new arrivals and items on sale.More from WWDNo. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023 For those already looking for Valentine’s Day-inspired merchandise, Coach does have its Heart Crossbody bags collection available. While the bags are not a part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day collection,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
Eva Longoria Goes Sporty Chic in All-White Sweatsuit & Nike ‘Lemon Twist’ Blazers
Eva Longoria was spotted taking a walk in a cozy sweat set and sleek kicks while in Los Angeles yesterday. Dressed for a casual stroll, the “Desperate Housewives” star wore a white hoodie and matching sweatpants. With the hood up, Longoria shaded her features further thanks to a pair of large black shades. The actress opted to keep her seemingly wet hair hidden under her hood and accessorized her simple ensemble with gold jewelry. On her feet, Longoria kept up the casual vibes and laced up white low-top Nike Blazers in “Lemon Twist” with an oversized silhouette, white leather uppers, white laces and a...
Kelly Rowland Upgrades Power Suit With Latex Pants & Silver Sandals at ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere
Kelly Rowland upgraded a traditional power suit for her latest appearance. On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer uploaded an Instagram Reel as she gets glammed for the season two premiere of the Starz crime-drama series, “BMF.” The star-studded event was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Set to her hit single, “Ice” featuring Lil Wayne, the recording begins with Rowland getting her makeup done and eventually getting dressed for the evening. The chart-topping musician looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black latex...
hypebeast.com
Hysteric Glamour and Dickies Collide for "Guitar Girl" Workwear Sets
Following a collaboration with Albino & Preto, American workwear brand Dickies taps Japanese cult label Hysteric Glamour for a limited series featuring “Guitar Girl” Eisenhower Jackets and “Kinky Card” Double Knee Work Pants. The workwear sets come in four colorways including yellow, green, blue, and black.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Reveals the GEL-NIMBUS 25, Its "Most Comfortable Running Shoe Yet"
On Monday launched the GEL-NIMBUS 25, an all-new footwear silhouette that the brand is calling its “most comfortable running shoe yet.”. Built with new PureGEL technology and 20% more FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, the shoe was rated No. 1 in comfort by runners in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia. Offering softer landings, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 strategically integrates the PureGEL technology into its midsole for enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions. Additionally, the silhouette’s breathable, stretchy knit tongue provides an easy step-in and an adaptive fit.
hypebeast.com
Dan Streit and Cole Kush of Grin Machine Redefine What “Cool Rap Music Videos” Look Like
“What is Grin Machine?” is a question you’ll find on several rappers’ subreddits. The creative outfit has been incorrectly labeled as an album name and even some “if you know, you know” entity, but the truth is, Dan Streit and Cole Kush are very much real people — they just happen to be the creative brains behind some of the most innovative music videos in modern hip-hop.
hypebeast.com
Jonathan Anderson Explores the Power of Simplicity In LOEWE SS23 Men's Campaign
Jonathan Anderson is a stickler for niche references — his Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show fused nature with technology, with the LOEWE SS23 pre-collection campaign further looking into how we are part of the bigger picture. SS23’s womenswear collection opted for illusions and 8-bit graphics, and now, the men’s SS23 campaign shot by David Sims is here to get us feeling introspective.
hypebeast.com
Manchester City Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Limited-Edition Jersey Capsule
Manchester City F.C. and have just presented a new limited edition Chinese New Year collection to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. So far this season, the current Premier League champions have been spotted playing in three different PUMA jerseys. However, this new collection features a newly-introduced kit alongside an all-new jacket, track pants, and T-shirt — and the entire capsule looks to combine Manchester City’s heritage — which spans back to 1880 — with classic Chinese culture references that pay tribute to the successful mission of China’s Lunar rover, the Jade Rabbit in 2013.
hypebeast.com
adidas Presents Its Chunky HYPERTURF Adventure in "Sand Strata"
Adidas has just unveiled the latest iteration of its chunky HYPERTURF Adventure silhouette, with the model arriving in a striking “Sand Strata” colorway. Most recently, the HYPERTURF was coated in a slew of earthy tones — but now, the shoe is available in an all-new “Sand Strata” color scheme that combines hues of dark red, cream, light brown, and even some turquoise.
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury and Clarks Originals Officially Reveal Their "Mud Moss" Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury first teased his Lugger collaboration with Clarks Originals back in October, and now the freshly-minted creative partners have revealed official release information for — and new colorways of — their co-created product. An under-the-radar silhouette from the Clarks roster, the Lugger is about to take a major step into the spotlight and Bembury has reimagined it in a trio of new makeups: a bold orange and blue, a vivid green and pink and a cool grey and navy.
Inside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s Nurturing Los Angeles Refuge
The walls of the conjoined living and dining rooms in the Los Angeles home of actor-producers Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are wrapped in Barnaba Fornasetti’s cloud wallpaper. Ever popular among aesthetes and design cognoscenti, the beloved pattern is paradoxical, simultaneously suggesting tranquility and turbulence. From a distance, the cloudscape appears pillowy and dreamlike, an effect buoyed by its subtle grisaille palette. Upon closer inspection, the sky scene takes a blustery turn. Somehow, the pattern manages to capture seemingly contradictory illusions—the tempest itself and the calm, quiet eye at the center of the storm.
