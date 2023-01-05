ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police: Man shot woman, robbed 4 places, shot at El Paso officers in crime spree

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
A man suspected of shooting a woman and then robbing four places, including a Chick-fil-A restaurant, was arrested Thursday morning after a manhunt ended in the desert at the northwestern edges of El Paso County, police said.

During the vehicle pursuit, shots were fired at police, leading to a large law enforcement response, including a helicopter and the SWAT team, that searched and found the shooter in the desert near Westway, an El Paso police spokesman said.

The violence began shortly about 12:20 a.m. when the man shot a woman multiple times during a domestic violence incident at the Canutillo Palms Apartments at 365 La Puesta Drive next to Canutillo High School, Sgt. Javier Sambrano said.

Migrant crisis:El Paso police detain man with gun suspected of harassing migrants outside church

The man left the scene before the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Sambrano said.

The gunman then robbed a Speedway gas station on North Desert Boulevard and at least three other businesses, including a robbery at about 7 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Hills on the Northeast side of the Franklin Mountains, police said.

Police responding to the robbery then chased the man in a vehicle pursuit that traveled back over the mountain to the West Side, during which time the driver fired shots at officers, police said. The number of shots fired was not available. There were no reported injuries to police.

The pursuit eventually went into the desert near Westway, where a helicopter and the police Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Management teams searched for the man.

Borderland:Juárez prison gang leader 'El Neto' killed in shootout with Mexican security forces

During the manhunt, Davenport Elementary School in Westway was temporarily placed on a security lockdown as a precaution because of the police activity in the area, the Canutillo Independent School District said via Twitter.

The man was taken into custody without further incident by 9:45 a.m. Charges are pending and his identity has yet to be disclosed as an investigation continues.

