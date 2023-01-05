Kacey Musgraves’ Cover Of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” Is So Damn Good

Kacey Musgraves singing “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” is just what I needed to hear today.

The Texas native did a great cover of the hit song at her special Royal Albert Hall concert in London back in 2015, and she was actually the first country singer to sell the venue out in over a decade at the time it took place.

Originally written by Lee Hazlewood, Nancy Sinatra first recorded and released “These Boots” as a single in January of 1966. It peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, as well as the UK Singles Chart.

The song was subsequently included on her Boots album, and has since been certified Gold by the RIAA in the United States.

And of course, because it became such a big hit, the song has been covered by countless artists in genres from metal, to pop, to rock and country over the decades, like Billy Ray Cyrus, Loretta Lynn, and even thrash metal band Megadeth and Jessica Simpson for the 2005 The Dukes of Hazzard film soundtrack.

But there’s just somethin’ about Kacey putting her own little country spin on it with her pure and silky vocals that I can’t get enough of.

She gave such a passionate performance at this live show, too, that will have you ready to walk all over whatever it is that’s in your way…

I’d absolutely love to get a studio version of this one day:

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin'”