Stevie Jenson
4d ago

All the advertising Home Depot does about being good to veterans, Lowes has them best hands down. HD won’t give the military discount for online purchases, lumber and over half of their other items in the store. Lowes gives the military discount on everything and stays humble about it. Thank you Lowes.

Tony The Tiger
4d ago

The Return Policy at Lowe’s depends on the Manager you get to handle your issue sometimes. Some customers even threaten them that they’re calling their Corporate Office to complain about them, therefore, a lot of times they’ll work with them to their satisfaction. Remember, policies are not written in stone. Remember to remind them the customer is always right, Lowe’s motto.

