Golden Globes duel: Will ‘Everything Everywhere’ or ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ win top award?

By Daniel Montgomery
 4 days ago
From the moment the Golden Globe nominations were announced, a duel was set between the two most nominated films: “ The Banshees of Inisherin ” with eight noms and “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” with six. Both are up for Best  Comedy/Musical , but which one will win?

As of this writing, “Everything Everywhere” has a decided advantage with 10/3 odds despite having fewer nominations. In addition to this category it has acting noms for Michelle Yeoh , Jamie Lee Curtis , and Ke Huy Quan , plus Best Director and Best Screenplay for the filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert . Meanwhile, “Banshees” has four acting nominees ( Colin Farrell , Kerry Condon , Brendan Gleeson , and Barry Keoghan ) and Best Score in addition to Best Director and Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh .

SEE Jamie Lee Curtis can win the same Golden Globe category that her mother Janet Leigh won

But “Everything Everywhere” has picked up more momentum in the Oscar race overall, winning Best Picture from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and topping the Critics Choice Awards nominations among other plaudits it has received from regional journalist groups. And not long ago “Everything Everywhere” supplanted “The Fabelmans” as our odds-on favorite to win Best Picture at the Oscars . Perhaps that’s why 11 out of 15 Expert journalists , 9 out of 12 Gold Derby Editors , 19 of our Top 24 Users , and 15 of our All-Star Top 24 are betting on it to win.

But perhaps it’s telling that “Everything” didn’t get everything it could have in the Globe nominations. It was unable to get its second supporting actress, Stephanie Hsu , into the mix, and Son Lux ‘s original score missed too. That could mean “Banshees” is really the front-runner to win at the Globes. A sizable minority of Experts, Editors, and Top Users are betting on just that, giving it 37/10 odds. The Globes also love McDonagh, whose last film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won four times including Best Film Drama. And his earlier film “In Bruges” picked up three noms including Best Film Comedy/Musical and won lead-acting honors for Farrell even though McDonagh hadn’t quite taken off as an awards season heavyweight yet.

Judging from our forecasts it’ll be one film or the other, though. “Glass Onion” has support from just one Expert, while “Babylon” and “Triangle of Sadness” aren’t predicted by any of the elite pundits. Do you agree that this is simply a two-way race? If so, which way do you think it’ll go?

PREDICT the Golden Globe winners

