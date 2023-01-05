Migrants at Sacred Heart Church scared to sleep overnight; wait for President Biden’s visit to the border

El Paso, TEXAS -- The Sacred Heart Church has seen an increase in law enforcement activity in the last few days.

Texas State Troopers, U.S. Border Patrol, and EPPD have been seen around the Church.

Multiple reports and witnesses have said that migrants have been apprehended and chased in Segundo Barrio.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants in the area, asking if this was true; some allege Border Patrol officers have physically abused them. ABC-7 has reached out to Border Patrol agents for comment.

Now, migrants are concerned about sleeping at night because they think they will be apprehended by law enforcement.

With the upcoming visit of President Joe Biden, migrants have high hopes he will listen to them. They are asking the President for a new opportunity, as some don't even want to stay in the U.S. anymore.

They say now they are just passing by to their final destination.

