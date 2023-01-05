ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department

(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
LA VERGNE, TN
Davidson County Source

Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located

(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Businesses impacted by trash buildup at South Nashville homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — South Nashville businesses say homeless people living in the encampment off Edmondson Pike and Hardin Place go through the dumpsters and leave trash everywhere. The employees say they have to clean up the trash everyday only for homeless people to throw the trash from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspects named in deadly East Nashville short-term rental robbery

UPDATE (Jan. 9) - Three suspects have been named in a deadly robbery that happened Sunday at a short-term rental in East Nashville. Metro Police say 18-year-old Taurus Oglesby and 17-year-old Reginald Howard, both of Nashville, were shot while attending a birthday party. Oglesby died and Howard remains in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office

In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
fox17.com

Nashville airport updating training for BNA police pending review of viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is digging into Nashville International Airport's (BNA) policy following a viral video during the holidays. The video shows a BNA police officer addressing a crowd of passengers in the airport, standing around a Southwest gate as the company cancelled thousands of flights across the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier. The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nashville home in flames, too dangerous for firefighter entrance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A home was fully engulfed in flames in Nashville Monday morning, says the Nashville Fire Department. The agency says that because of the fire, firefighters could not get into the house. As a result, they had to put out the fire from outside. No injuries...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy