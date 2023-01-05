Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
Ctitically Wounded Man Found Inside University Court Apartment has Died
January 8, 2023 – The man critically injured Saturday at 6:30 a.m. after he was shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on University Court has died. More Crime. When officers arrived on scene they saw the victim, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old Nashville man, laying on...
wgnsradio.com
Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department
(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified
January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
fox17.com
Businesses impacted by trash buildup at South Nashville homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — South Nashville businesses say homeless people living in the encampment off Edmondson Pike and Hardin Place go through the dumpsters and leave trash everywhere. The employees say they have to clean up the trash everyday only for homeless people to throw the trash from the...
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
fox17.com
Suspects named in deadly East Nashville short-term rental robbery
UPDATE (Jan. 9) - Three suspects have been named in a deadly robbery that happened Sunday at a short-term rental in East Nashville. Metro Police say 18-year-old Taurus Oglesby and 17-year-old Reginald Howard, both of Nashville, were shot while attending a birthday party. Oglesby died and Howard remains in critical condition.
Man dies after being shot inside vacant apartment in Nashville
Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
wgnsradio.com
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
fox17.com
Nashville airport updating training for BNA police pending review of viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is digging into Nashville International Airport's (BNA) policy following a viral video during the holidays. The video shows a BNA police officer addressing a crowd of passengers in the airport, standing around a Southwest gate as the company cancelled thousands of flights across the country.
WSMV
Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier. The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have...
fox17.com
Nashville home in flames, too dangerous for firefighter entrance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A home was fully engulfed in flames in Nashville Monday morning, says the Nashville Fire Department. The agency says that because of the fire, firefighters could not get into the house. As a result, they had to put out the fire from outside. No injuries...
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
