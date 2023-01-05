ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fargo’ Season 5 at FX Adds Lukas Gage in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 4 days ago

Lukas Gage has joined “ Fargo ” Season 5 at FX in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gage will appear the character Lars Olmstead. He will appear opposite previously announced cast members like Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez.

The official description of the fifth season of the show simply states, “Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

This marks the latest high-profile TV role for Gage, who has recently appeared in hit shows like “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.” He is also set to appear in the new season of “You” at Netflix and the DC series “Dead Boy Detectives” at HBO Max. His other TV roles include “American Vandal,” “Love, Victor,” and “Angelyne.” In film, he has starred in projects like “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” and will be in the upcoming reboot of “Road House” as well as “Down Low,” the latter of which he co-wrote.

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Narrative, and Goodman Genow.

Noah Hawley created “Fargo” and also serves as director and executive producer on the series via his 26 Keys production company. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film upon which the show is based. Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures also executive produces along with Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

“Fargo” first debuted on FX back in 2014. Past seasons have starred A-listers such as Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards throughout its run, winning six. That includes a win for best miniseries for Season 1 back in 2014.

