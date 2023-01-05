Read full article on original website
UNK freshman Ella Buhlke, biology professor Kim Carlson share passion for research
KEARNEY – With her high GPA, near-perfect ACT score and impressive extracurriculars, Ella Buhlke had her pick of prestigious schools across the Midwest. She chose the University of Nebraska at Kearney, largely because of her relationship with biology professor Kim Carlson. “She’s one of my biggest role models,” said...
Kearney Public Library presentation to discuss comic books, heroes, WWII
KEARNEY – Join us for “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” presented by James Kimble at the Kearney Public Library. Kimble's program will be noon-1 p.m. Jan. 12. The talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. The United States was involved in dramatic, action-packed battles with Axis...
Free mobile produce pantry in Minden on Friday
MINDEN - The Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden. Free fruits, vegetables and other food will be given away at no charge, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. Appointments are required....
Loper wrestlers aiming for fifth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team went 2-1 on the first day of the National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky. The Lopers (5-1) got past Newberry College of South Carolina, 38-3, and 14th-ranked Gannon University of Pennsylvania, 24-13, but fell to 11th-ranked Mary (N.D.), 21-12.
Senior centers serve tasty lunches this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph.
Kearney boys fourth, girls third at home swimming invitational
KEARNEY — Relay performances highlighted the Kearney High swim team’s performance Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational. The Bearcat girls finished third in the eight-team meet with 181 points. The boys scored 203 points, which put them fourth. “Boys got their two relays’ automatic state (qualifying) times today,”...
Tree removal to cause daily closure of Lakeview Drive in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District, has announced that beginning Monday Lakeview Drive from University Drive to 31st Street will be closed daily for tree removal along the lake area. The street will be reopened each evening. The work...
Buffalo County Democrats kicking off 2023 on Jan. 15
KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate 2022 accomplishments and plot “The Way Forward” as their party moves into 2023. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The party’s special kickoff meeting is scheduled...
Lopers finish eighth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team finished eighth at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals Saturday in Louisville. The Lopers (5-3) came into the weekend minus two starters due to season-ending injuries and then saw nationally-ranked Hayden Prince (197 pounds) medically forfeit in a second-round loss to Mary on Friday afternoon. Saturday, UNK lost to ninth-ranked Upper Iowa, 21-14, and 12th-ranked Indianapolis, 20-19.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Kearney fire department receives donation for gas detection equipment
KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to better detect gas leaks thanks to a donation from Tallgrass Energy. Tallgrass Energy recently presented KVFD with a check of $14,888.77. The energy company has two major pipelines that run parallel to one another through Central Nebraska, and they have been working with local agencies to develop a working relationship and assist financially through their Community Giving Program.
UNK women hang on to beat Missouri Southern
KEARNEY — Hot shooting got the University of Nebraska at Kearney women the lead. A blocked shot preserved the Lopers' 54-51 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The Lions (12-4) came into the weekend ranked No. 7 in the nation, but have hit a recent...
Kearney High falls behind in second half, falls 66-49 to Elkhorn North
KEARNEY — Kearney High got the start it wanted, just not the finish. Facing nationally lauded prospect Britt Prince, a five-star prospect according to ESPN, and an Elkhorn North squad on an eight-game win streak, the Bearcats went into the night as the underdog. The underdog took the Wolves...
Opposition leader says momentum growing against CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger
HOLDREGE – The Bertrand farmer who is leading opposition to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District said Friday that momentum appears to be on the side of Citizens Opposed to the Merger. “Most of the members of our group are...
Looking for a job in health care? Visit Good Sam's hiring fair Thursday
KEARNEY – CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting a walk-in hiring fair 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital’s lobby. Anyone seeking part- or full-time employment is encouraged to attend. Current openings include certified nursing assistants, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff, among others. Sign-on bonuses up to $1,500...
Shelton knocks off GICC at Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
KEARNEY – The Shelton girls remained undefeated by knocking off a team from two classes above, besting Grand Island Central Catholic 36-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday in Kearney. GICC jumped off to an early 15-5 lead, with 3-pointers from Gracie Woods and low-block play from Carolyn...
