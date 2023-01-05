ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 21, dies after being found unresponsive on Treasure Island beach

A 21-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive on Treasure Island beach early Monday morning, according to Treasure Island police. Police said they were summoned to the beach in the 10800 block of Gulf Boulevard early Monday morning, where they found Justin Allyn Hallock unresponsive, according to a news release.
