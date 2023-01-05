Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Month-long Conquer the Cold challenge returns to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The Conquer the Cold challenge returns Jan. 10-Feb. 10 to encourage commuters to get to work without driving during the cold winter months. Run by TheRide’s getDowntown Program, participants can earn rewards to logging their trips on the challenge’s website at CommuteAndWin.org. Commutes to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February
ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5. Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights. More than 30 eateries are participating this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch the Detroit Youth Choir compete on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Monday night
DETROIT – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has a new show spinoff called “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” which will showcase previous winners and fan favorites competing for the ultimate title. After finishing as runners-up in Season 14, the Detroit Youth Choir is returning...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You
Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Build your own bouquet at this Trenton flower shop
Flowers are always a thoughtful gift, or a great pick me up, but at this new flower shop, they are making picking out a bouquet a fun, interactive experience. It’s called Love you Bunches and Bunches and is located in the heart of downtown Trenton. From beautiful blooms to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Plastic Bag Store pop-up to open in Ann Arbor’s 777 building
ANN ARBOR – A new art installation is coming soon to Ann Arbor’s 777 building. The Plastic Bag Store will take over the building’s unoccupied first-floor space on Jan. 17 and transform it into a colorful “grocery store” featuring products made entirely from plastic bags. The exhibition will run through Feb. 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Build tough’: Ford F-series known as best-selling trucks for 46 years in a row
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford F-series trucks have been named the best-selling trucks in the United States for 46 consecutive years. Ford Motor Company made the announcement as they rang in the new year, stating that an F-series truck was sold every 49 seconds in 2022. The truck series...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College hosting MLK Day Celebration on Thursday
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting an MLK Day Celebration on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. and students, staff and members of the general public are invited to attend. The event will take place on the second floor of the Student Center building and will include live...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit school will go virtual after bursting water pipes damaged majority of classrooms
DETROIT – A school on Detroit’s east side will have to go virtual this week after water pipes burst within the building causing severe damage to the majority of the classrooms. On Monday, restoration crews were at Southeastern High School instead of students as bursting water pipes damaged...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jagged Little Pill Official Contest Rules
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old girl seriously injured after can of hair spray exploded in her face in Detroit
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital following a freak accident and explosion at a Detroit hair salon. Tanajah Johnson suffered severe injuries because of a hair spray can left too close to a curling iron heater. Local 4 learned more about her injuries and what her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE launching new effort set to lower rates during off-peak times
DETROIT – Energy prices are soaring, and you probably notice it on your utility bills which is why DTE is launching a new effort that can help you save, but it depends on when you do things like laundry or the dishes. It’s all centered around the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiter blood donor saved by own blood donation
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Merrissa Hoffman, 32, of Rochester Hills had always wanted to donate blood, but she had never actually done it. When a friend who is a regular donor mentioned she had an appointment to give, Hoffman decided to make one too. “First time donor. I was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor schools: Masks required during first two weeks following winter break
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors during the first two weeks following the holiday break, according to an announcement by the district. In an email to the school community on Sunday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift upgraded her previous...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
