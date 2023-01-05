ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Month-long Conquer the Cold challenge returns to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Conquer the Cold challenge returns Jan. 10-Feb. 10 to encourage commuters to get to work without driving during the cold winter months. Run by TheRide’s getDowntown Program, participants can earn rewards to logging their trips on the challenge’s website at CommuteAndWin.org. Commutes to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February

ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5. Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights. More than 30 eateries are participating this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You

Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Build your own bouquet at this Trenton flower shop

Flowers are always a thoughtful gift, or a great pick me up, but at this new flower shop, they are making picking out a bouquet a fun, interactive experience. It’s called Love you Bunches and Bunches and is located in the heart of downtown Trenton. From beautiful blooms to...
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Plastic Bag Store pop-up to open in Ann Arbor’s 777 building

ANN ARBOR – A new art installation is coming soon to Ann Arbor’s 777 building. The Plastic Bag Store will take over the building’s unoccupied first-floor space on Jan. 17 and transform it into a colorful “grocery store” featuring products made entirely from plastic bags. The exhibition will run through Feb. 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College hosting MLK Day Celebration on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting an MLK Day Celebration on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. and students, staff and members of the general public are invited to attend. The event will take place on the second floor of the Student Center building and will include live...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jagged Little Pill Official Contest Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WDIV (“Station”) and [Broadway in Detroit] (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE launching new effort set to lower rates during off-peak times

DETROIT – Energy prices are soaring, and you probably notice it on your utility bills which is why DTE is launching a new effort that can help you save, but it depends on when you do things like laundry or the dishes. It’s all centered around the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroiter blood donor saved by own blood donation

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Merrissa Hoffman, 32, of Rochester Hills had always wanted to donate blood, but she had never actually done it. When a friend who is a regular donor mentioned she had an appointment to give, Hoffman decided to make one too. “First time donor. I was...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI

