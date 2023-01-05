Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Biden inspects busy port of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden...
Kearney Hub
US rejects oil offers in first attempt to replenish stockpiles
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is delaying the replenishment of the nation's emergency oil reserve after deciding the offers it received were either too expensive or didn't meet the required specifications, according to people familiar with the matter. The Department of Energy rejected the several offers it got for...
