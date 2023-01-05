Read full article on original website
Related
2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
Victim identified in deadly assault at Superior Grocers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
Bakersfield Now
Superior Grocer employee assaulted and killed identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the Superior Grocer employee assaulted and killed as 54-year-old Juan Carlos Urvina of Bakersfield. Police said on January 1, 2023 at around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to a report of an assault at the Superior Grocer...
Driver shot at on Stockdale Highway talks about his experience
Sebastian Alvidrez, 18, was on his way to Taft when a routine trip turned into a life and death situation.
Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 2 organizers of street takeover gathering
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested two men who helped organize an illegal street takeover gathering in Southwest Bakersfield that led to 69 people being arrested and 37 vehicles impounded.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Hwy 178 collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30. The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon. According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who was struck by a driver on Highway 178 on Jan. 3, according to a release from the office. The release said Dennis Eric Byrd, 58, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be […]
Man pleads no contest to 2 felonies in deadly Ming Avenue crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Monday pleaded no contest to charges of hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in connection with a crash on Ming Avenue that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. Eric Miles Jr., 32, faces five years and four months in prison at next month’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed during officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest identified
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest on January 3, 2023. The man was identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Dexter Watkins of Ridgecrest. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a...
Man found with suspected stolen catalytic converters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing stolen catalytic converters and a firearm Saturday in northeast Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers arrested Cirilo Ramirez, 46, of Bakersfield after a stolen property investigation in the 2300 block of Michael Street, just north of Columbus Street, […]
BPD searching for an at-risk missing 17-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Arianna Rose Matthews, 17. The department said Matthews was last seen on Morocco Court Monday. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Matthews is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 150 […]
Coroner’s office working to identify, determine cause of death of body found in field
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of a body in a field last week near Bena Road. The coroner’s office has not identified the body of a male found on Jan. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. in an open field near Bena Road in Arvin, officials said […]
Bakersfield Now
Two killed in crash on Higwhay 178 in the Canyon identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a crash in the Canyon on December 30. They were identified as 64-year-old Jan Crosby of Weldon and 66-year-old William Radis of Lake Isabella. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at...
Investigation ongoing into arson incident that went viral
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been a week since two people were captured on a now viral video setting fire to a business on Niles Street. Kern County Fire Department crews were called to the business at the corner of Niles Street and Camino Primavera at around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 2. Firefighters quickly […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Woman hit and killed on South Union Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman died after getting hit by a car on South Union Avenue Friday night. CHP said on Friday, January 6, 2023, at around 10:58 p.m., officers were called to South Union Avenue, south of Watts Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
jammin1057.com
Suspects Set Themselves On Fire After Burning Bakersfield Business
It was a scene that seemed to be from a comedic movie with a tragic ending. A business in Bakersfield, California was set ablaze. But, the building wasn’t the only thing that caught on fire. On Jan. 2 during midnight, a camera recorded two suspects pouring gasoline over a...
Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation
Trial scheduled in 2018 alleged DUI crash that seriously injured 2 children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Christmas morning 2018, a car driven by an alleged drunken driver hit an SUV carrying five people. Two children were thrown through the rear window and suffered serious injuries. Four Christmases later, Mark Gallegos, who admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel and to running from the crash scene, […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for person of interest in southeast Bakersfield double homicide
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who’s considered armed and dangerous and is a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide . Jovannie Ayon, 31, is a Hispanic man about 5 foot, 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He should not be approached by the public, BPD said in a news release.
Comments / 0