KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning "by a senseless act of crime," is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis' burial.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Commissioner Steven Jackson addresses accusation of impersonating a police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson held a news conference Monday, Jan. 9 at Government Plaza to address a recent accusation brought against him. The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on a charge of false impersonation of a police officer against...
KTBS
Local crime lab adds a tool that 'pulls back the curtain' on crime
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a new way for anyone to follow the crime trends in your parish or even in your neighborhood. The North Louisiana Crime Lab has a new tool on its website called the "dashboard" system. The crime lab's website -- nlcl.org -- has a menu option called...
ktalnews.com
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
KSLA
Commissioner Jackson speaks on police questioning
The group says this is part of their beautification project. Payne was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019. Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman. Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
ktalnews.com
Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Breezy and warmer Tuesday, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 10th. Shreveport Regional Arts...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation
In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
KTBS
Two high-profile murder trials begin this week in Caddo District Court
CADDO PARISH, La. - Two high-profile second-degree murder trials will be held this week in Caddo District Court. One involves a pair of victims shot at an altercation in downtown Shreveport in June 2019. The other centers on the death of a child struck by a stray bullet fired near a west Shreveport motel two years later.
ktalnews.com
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
KSLA
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
KTBS
Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
