ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Commissioner Jackson speaks on police questioning

The group says this is part of their beautification project. Payne was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019. Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman. Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana

Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Breezy and warmer Tuesday, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 10th. Shreveport Regional Arts...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported

SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Two high-profile murder trials begin this week in Caddo District Court

CADDO PARISH, La. - Two high-profile second-degree murder trials will be held this week in Caddo District Court. One involves a pair of victims shot at an altercation in downtown Shreveport in June 2019. The other centers on the death of a child struck by a stray bullet fired near a west Shreveport motel two years later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two injured in Alston Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy