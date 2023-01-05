Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You
Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
Detroit school will go virtual after bursting water pipes damaged majority of classrooms
DETROIT – A school on Detroit’s east side will have to go virtual this week after water pipes burst within the building causing severe damage to the majority of the classrooms. On Monday, restoration crews were at Southeastern High School instead of students as bursting water pipes damaged...
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
DTE launching new effort set to lower rates during off-peak times
DETROIT – Energy prices are soaring, and you probably notice it on your utility bills which is why DTE is launching a new effort that can help you save, but it depends on when you do things like laundry or the dishes. It’s all centered around the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Detroit Police Department unveils strategy to reduce crime in 2023
DETROIT – On Monday, Local 4 got a look at how the Detroit Police Department plans to reduce crime in the new year. Newly-released numbers from 2022 show rapes and robberies are down, but murders and carjackings are up. “We are proud of those reductions, but we are certainly...
Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
Canine to Five dog daycare expanding with fourth location on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit doggy daycare franchise is expanding to Detroit’s east side by opening up a fourth location. Canine to Five will be opening its fourth location on East Jefferson in the Riverbend Plaza. The daycare and boarding services location is set to open in early April.
‘Build tough’: Ford F-series known as best-selling trucks for 46 years in a row
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford F-series trucks have been named the best-selling trucks in the United States for 46 consecutive years. Ford Motor Company made the announcement as they rang in the new year, stating that an F-series truck was sold every 49 seconds in 2022. The truck series...
Watch the Detroit Youth Choir compete on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Monday night
DETROIT – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has a new show spinoff called “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” which will showcase previous winners and fan favorites competing for the ultimate title. After finishing as runners-up in Season 14, the Detroit Youth Choir is returning...
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99
DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne
WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say
DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.
Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’
DETROIT – Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to mourn to death of the city’s “Angel of Jazz.”. Gretchen Valade, a Carhartt heiress, reportedly passed away in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3. Valade was known for many things...
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
Washtenaw Community College hosting MLK Day Celebration on Thursday
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting an MLK Day Celebration on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. and students, staff and members of the general public are invited to attend. The event will take place on the second floor of the Student Center building and will include live...
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
