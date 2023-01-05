4 Warn Weather – It’s been clear enough this morning to allow temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s with some cloud cover moving back in at times. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We will not see any snow falling from these temporary clouds as you head out into a wintry feel without that look of winter. There is a stiff enough breeze to create wind chills in the upper teens at times making it a morning for the full winter garb for that walk to work or with the dog and good for you dawg!

