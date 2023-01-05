Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNA used to identify woman who washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline 25 years ago
MANISTEE, Mich. – A woman found dead along the shoreline of Lake Michigan 25 years ago has been identified. Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, had been missing for 25 days before her body washed up in Michigan. Ricker was last seen in Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Can you stay anonymous if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan?
Can you remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize?. Yes, but there are some steps you’re going to have to take. But, that’s OK, you’ve got time. You’re rich now. Under Michigan law, players who win more than $10,000 playing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline
4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE launching new effort set to lower rates during off-peak times
DETROIT – Energy prices are soaring, and you probably notice it on your utility bills which is why DTE is launching a new effort that can help you save, but it depends on when you do things like laundry or the dishes. It’s all centered around the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99
DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Sunny today with changes coming
4 Warn Weather – It’s been clear enough this morning to allow temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s with some cloud cover moving back in at times. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We will not see any snow falling from these temporary clouds as you head out into a wintry feel without that look of winter. There is a stiff enough breeze to create wind chills in the upper teens at times making it a morning for the full winter garb for that walk to work or with the dog and good for you dawg!
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 What Metro Detroit gas stations have surprisingly good food?
You’ve heard it, you see it, your wallet feels it: The cost of nearly everything has gone up. Many of us are looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to food. Eating out is pricier, your everyday groceries are more expensive than before, and even fast food costs more (where are you, dollar menu?). So, where can you get a quick, cheap bite to eat these days?
