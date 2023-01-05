ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, CO

Custer County commissioners vote to close jail

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipK8d_0k4hj87V00

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Jail will close on Friday, Jan. 6, following a unanimous vote by Custer County Commissioners.

On Dec. 29, Custer County Commissioners also voted to approve an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with the Fremont County Jail to begin housing Custer County inmates and detainees.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) required a partnering jail with medical staff on duty and reliable vacant bed counts to house the average daily prisoner total in the county. The only jail in a neighboring county that met both criteria was the Fremont County Jail, which was also the closest jail in mileage, according to CCSO.

CCSO said the decision to close the county jail was made due to the following concerns:

Current condition and design of the jail

The current condition of the jail does not meet safety requirements, stated the Sheriff’s Office. For 2023, CCSO would need to make expensive upgrades in air handling systems, body scanners to detect contraband and booking room construction to prevent inmate harm.

In December 2022, CCSO estimated the cheapest cost to build a stand-alone jail with 25 beds at $5 million. An engineering firm that designs jails and prisons recommended the Sheriff’s Office wait and design a jail until after new legislation is passed in the summer of 2023.

“At some point in the future, Custer County residents might decide to build a new jail when the demand for jail beds is greater in our community,” said CCSO.

Cost per day of housing an inmate & detainee

The cost to run the Custer County Jail was projected to increase to $1 million in 2023, said CCSO. Of that total, 68% would go to salaries, overtime, fringe benefits and professional services.

For 2022, CCSO said it housed inmates and detainees for a total of 1,051 nights. The cost of housing for each inmate would be $951. To offset this cost, CCSO allowed surrounding counties to house their inmates and detainees with the Custer County Jail, per CCSO.

By adding inmates from other counties, the Custer County Jail housed inmates for a total of 2,173 nights. This allowed CCSO to lower the cost of housing per night to $460.

The Custer County Jail along with other county jails charge $61 a night per inmate. This fee was originally based on the reimbursement fee paid by the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) to county jails. However, the $61 did not allow CCSO to recoup the actual costs to house inmates and detainees.

A new contract with Fremont County will charge CCSO $120 per night.

Anticipated unfunded mandates expected to be adopted by the legislature

In 2022, a salary survey of law enforcement officers found that Custer County deputies were the lowest paid. Starting deputies were paid $19.38 an hour while detention deputies received $17.85 an hour.

As such, Custer County Commissioners voted to increase pay for deputies.

“We believe that increasing the pay was an important first step to retaining staff and would ultimately save money by reducing turnover and the cost of sending applicants to a six-month police academy,” said CCSO.

The new starting pay for deputies is $25 an hour and will go into effect starting Jan. 16. Additionally, CCSO implemented a bigger step system for deputies to receive an additional $1 for every year they earn a successful rating on a performance appraisal.

Starting pay for sergeants will increase from $26.52 an hour to $31 an hour with the same-step system.

We are grateful to our loyal and hard-working detention staff. They have faithfully served the citizens of Custer County by operating the jail. Without their hard work, we could not have kept the jail open and in compliance with ever-changing regulations. We both agree along with all three commissioners that the decision to close the jail was the best decision, right now, for the county both in terms of prudently utilizing taxpayer funds and providing safe housing and reliable medical services to our inmates and detainees.

Custer County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fremont County Sheriff Warning Public About a Police Impersonator

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado 115. The suspect is described as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. His has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visor.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Teller County Sheriff’s Office Identify Father and Son in Florrisant Murder-Suicide

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on two people found dead in Florissant. A murder-suicide was determined after a father and son were found dead last week. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that a father had missed his court ordered exchange on the night of January 4th. Deputies began searching for the child and father throughout the night.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman arrested after teens use her guns during menacing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested several teens and an adult woman after the teens threatened others with rifles, and the weapons were found to be illegally in the woman’s possession. PPD said on Friday, Jan. 6, officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Carteret Avenue, east […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Teens arrested in El Paso County following home invasion in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two teens are facing a long list of serious charges following a home invasion in Fountain. Police are reporting the incident happened on Sunday at about 2 in the morning. The victims told police two males armed with guns came inside their home along the 6800 block of Red Deer Pt. The neighborhood is near Comanche Village Drive and Fountain Mesa Road east of N. Sante Fe Avenue. The suspects reportedly threatened the people inside the home and stole items, they were gone before officers arrived.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Jan. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. David Leiba, 57, is a Hispanic male, 5’08” tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Leiba has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault and Menacing. He […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police: Robbery suspect disguised as woman arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Officers say that a man disguised as a woman was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) following a robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Brandon Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated...
PUEBLO, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Free meals for law enforcement: Felipe’s 109 gives back

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Burgers for the mind, tacos for the heart, and chili for the soul — that’s the slogan of Felipe’s 109 in southeast Colorado Springs, and it’s giving back to local law enforcement in a big way for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Until the close of business at 8 p.m. on Monday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain. According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy