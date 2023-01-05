Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Stroke Management Market Size Hit US$ 55.37 billion by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes, has contributed to the growth of the stroke management market. Hypertension is the leading risk factor for stroke as blood pressure higher than 140/90mmHg can damage the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain. Furthermore, diabetes is also a major cause of stroke. As per the American Stroke Association, people with diabetes have twice the chance of having a stroke, and may also witness the early onset of stroke. Further, within every two minutes, an adult with diabetes is hospitalized due to stroke in US, as per the same data. As a result, the market leaders are working to develop innovative treatments for stroke, and a wide variety of new drugs and devices are under investigation for treatment and diagnosis of all major types of strokes, and many of them are expected to receive approval in the near future.
Medagadget.com
Diabetic Retinopathy Market Revenue to Cross USD 12.04 billion by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 7.78 billion in 2021 to US$ 12.04 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.
Medagadget.com
Immunotherapy Drugs Market to Exceed USD 476.04 Billion by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies has attributed to the growth of the immunotherapy drugs market. Monoclonal antibodies used in immunotherapy are produced artificially from a cell clone and therefore consist of a single type of immunoglobulin. They are targeted toward specific antigens and bind to the antigens to form a complex. Monoclonal antibodies can be used to treat diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and cardiovascular diseases. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 450 monoclonal antibodies were approved till 2020. In February 2022, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for bebtelovimab a new monoclonal antibody that is effective against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The drug was effective in adult and pediatric patients with mild to moderate symptoms or in those who are at a high risk of progression to severe COVID-19.
Medagadget.com
Fluidx Unveils New Embolic for Neurovascular Use
New Catheter-Delivered Embolic Shows Promise for Treating Life-Threatening Bleeding around the Brain. Salt Lake City (UT) – Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc., released information regarding the success of the IMPASS Embolic Device in in-vivo research related to middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolizations which can be used to treat chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH) on the surface of the brain.[i]
Comments / 0