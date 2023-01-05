The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes, has contributed to the growth of the stroke management market. Hypertension is the leading risk factor for stroke as blood pressure higher than 140/90mmHg can damage the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain. Furthermore, diabetes is also a major cause of stroke. As per the American Stroke Association, people with diabetes have twice the chance of having a stroke, and may also witness the early onset of stroke. Further, within every two minutes, an adult with diabetes is hospitalized due to stroke in US, as per the same data. As a result, the market leaders are working to develop innovative treatments for stroke, and a wide variety of new drugs and devices are under investigation for treatment and diagnosis of all major types of strokes, and many of them are expected to receive approval in the near future.

