Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Funny But Real Florida Town Names
Florida man isn't the only weird thing about Florida, these towns names are also bizarre!
Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles
Florida's insurer of last resort expects policies covered to double, cites continued instability in state insurance market.
University of Florida
“Ground” Yourself By Planting Florida Native Plants
Most gardeners everywhere enjoy the rewarding experience of being “grounded”, so to speak, by planting and maintaining beautiful garden spaces. And what better way to become grounded in our local environment than by including Florida’s native plants in our landscapes? The benefits of native plants are tremendous!
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
$400 For Florida Motorists
Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in December, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. The Division of Unclaimed Property said that in 2022, it returned more than $351 million to Floridians; since 2017, the state said $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to its residents.
HCTV: New Home Insurance Legislation
Florida lawmakers just passed a bill to reform the state's property insurance market. Whitney Ricci, President of Ricci Insurance Group shares how it impacts us.
Person of interest in killings of Mount Dora couple booked in Lake County jail
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The person of interest in the killings of an older Mount Dora couple is back in Florida. Fifty-year-old Vickie Williams is in the Lake County jail Friday night. She's expected to have her first appearance before a judge Saturday. Darryl and Sharon Getman were found...
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this month
A major discount retail chain is set to open another new store location in Florida later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods will be opening its newest Florida store location in Homestead, according to the company's website.
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.
Woman charged with murder after Florida couple killed in senior living community
A woman was charged with murder after a Mount Dora couple was killed in a senior living community on New Year's Eve.
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
Florida intends to keep Disney’s Reedy Creek, but under state control
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker gave notice Friday that the legislature intends to partially reverse course on Disney’s Reedy Creek, though under conditions the company may find less appealing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rep. Fred Hawkins, a Republican from Osceola County, filed...
Security concerns after person of interest in deaths of Florida couple entered gated retirement community several times
A double homicide of an elderly couple in Mount Dora is raising concerns about security. Officials said the person of interest in the case was able to enter their gated retirement community multiple times despite not being a resident there.
Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal
Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
