UN report: Earth's ozone layer recovery back on course
The recovery of Earth's ozone layer, the vital atmospheric shield that protects the planet by absorbing most of the Sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation, is back on track, according to a new report from a panel of United Nations-backed scientists. Why it matters: The report found that recent rogue emissions of...
Drought, extreme rains linked to infectious diseases in kids
A new study finds that drought and flood-causing rains are linked to increases in deadly diarrhea-related illnesses for young children in the Global South. The big picture: This further demonstrates the role of climate-related impacts on the inequitable burden of disease. Context: For the study, published Monday in the journal...
