eatitandlikeit.com

Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023

Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future

Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal

For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man apologizes for shooting teen campaigning for Warnock: ‘I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you … while you were out righteously serving our community’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him. The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him. “Young man, that I could apologize […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing Burton man found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
