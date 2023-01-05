Read full article on original website
eatitandlikeit.com
Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023
Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
WJCL
Inspirational Beaufort teen Anderson Jones gifted trip to National Championship
LOS ANGELES — His strength and determination serving as inspiration. “Something can happen to you, but you can’t let it define your future,” says Anderson Jones. “This was a bad situation at first, but it brought me this opportunity.”. Last summer, Beaufort’s Anderson Jones suffered severe...
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
Giant cargo ships passing Tybee Island on their way to Savannah's port are causing big waves, sometimes putting beachgoers in harm's way, say officials at the popular tourist destination on Georgia's coast.
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future
Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
counton2.com
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500...
wtoc.com
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
Deputies arrest man accused of breaking and entering Hilton Head home, teenagers room
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hilton Head home and entering a teenage resident’s room several times. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it was called to a home on Matthews Drive around 5 a.m. on Friday for a burglary. Deputies said a 16-year-old resident […]
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
wtoc.com
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days. This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges. For anyone driving...
Man apologizes for shooting teen campaigning for Warnock: ‘I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you … while you were out righteously serving our community’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him. The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him. “Young man, that I could apologize […]
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
