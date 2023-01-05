ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Exact date to claim one-time payment from $1.77million Sephora settlement – see if you qualify for a refund

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzk62_0k4hiDU600

ELIGIBLE Americans may receive a one-time payment after cosmetics retailer Sephora has agreed to a payout of over $1.77million.

Customers may be given cash now that the company has reached a settlement after claimants accused Sephora of charging higher state tax on some Missouri purchases.

Those wronged will receive direct payments based on the amount of tax they were charged on their Sephora purchases.

Just note that payments will likely vary depending on the total amount originally charged and the number of claimants.

The deadline to opt-out or object is February 16, 2023, while the final approval hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2023.

Sephora denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agbXb_0k4hiDU600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGknw_0k4hiDU600

ARE YOU ELIGIBLE?

For those deemed eligible, an automatic refund will be provided.

Full eligibility includes customers who completed purchases between March 1, 2015, and June 30, 2021.

The settlement also includes customers who bought at least one personal or physical retail product from the Sephora website or another remote way where there was added tax to purchases.

To qualify, the purchased item had to have been shipped by or for Sephora from a location outside of Missouri to a delivery address located within the state.

And crucially, a tax rate higher than the Vendor’s Use Tax Rate must have been applied to at least some of the customers' purchases.

Additionally, a settlement fund will cover the costs of notice and administration and attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.

No claim form is required and those who do not exclude themselves will automatically receive a settlement.

Consumers may update their contact information on the settlement website.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

You may do one of four things with regard to the settlement: exclude yourself, object, go to a hearing, or do nothing.

To exclude yourself means you will receive no money from the settlement.

This is the only choice that allows you to be part of any other lawsuit against Sephora about the claims in this case.

To object means to write to the court stating your qualms with the settlement.

Going to a hearing means you will ask to speak in court about the settlement's fairness.

For those who do nothing but are included, you'll get an automatic payment.

This also means that you give up your right to sue Sephora for the claims in this lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbQ9Y_0k4hiDU600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NgCF_0k4hiDU600

The U.S. Sun reveals how to score payments up to $5,000 from $2.4million data breach settlement.

Plus, here's why claimants are outraged as they receive lowers payments.

