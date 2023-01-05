Read full article on original website
WMAZ
What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
cobbcountycourier.com
Preschoolers COVID rate for Cobb and statewide exceeds all other age groups in latest report; all school-aged categories are increasing
COVID cases are rising among all school-aged categories both in Cobb County and statewide, with preschoolers exceeding other age groups in both numbers and transmission rate. In Cobb County there were 99 cases reported for the past 14 days in the 0-4-year-old age group, for a 14-day case rate of 211.
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian fatality included in two serious accidents in Cobb County over the weekend
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, there were two serious accidents over the weekend that are being investigated by the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, one of them resulting in the death of a pedestrian. The first...
At-home ketamine treatment a concern for Georgia doctor
ATLANTA — Ketamine, known as a “club drug” for its hallucinogenic effects, has also been shown to be effective in treating serious depression. Rollbacks on pandemic rules for telehealth mean companies have been selling it online for home therapy. While mental health advocates agree Georgians need better...
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
Washington Examiner
Fulton County jury finishes final report over alleged criminal efforts in 2020 election
The special purpose jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has finished its final report on its investigation into alleged criminal efforts by former President Donald Trump and other officials during the 2020 election. The special jury, which was requested by District Attorney Fani Willis and approved in January 2022, reportedly submitted...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 38 degrees. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is centered on...
wgac.com
Georgia’s Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday
It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That’s when the state’s gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
Atlanta, Southeast face late-week severe weather threat; Northeast expected to see heavy rain, some snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potent late-week storm that is expected to bring a threat of severe thunderstorms to the South as heavy rain and some snow spread into the Northeast.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman in hospital after being shot along I-85
Authorities are searching for the driver of BMW SUV who fired multiple rounds into Georgia family's car. The mom is fighting for her life.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office warns about potential carjackings
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists about potential carjackings. The RCSO posted a warning on its Facebook page stating that car thieves are plotting to steal vehicles by first causing a minor fender bender.
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
Forsyth County man accused of stabbing his parents
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with murder and aggravated assault after officers say he stabbed his parents, killing his father. On January 8, deputies responded to a home on Cambria Court in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located a man...
