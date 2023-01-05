ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?

Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Moderna mRNA Vaccine Helps Prevent Cancer Recurrence

A customized mRNA cancer vaccine combined with the checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death in people with high-risk advanced melanoma, according to a joint announcement from Moderna and Merck. In a randomized clinical trial, the vaccine combination significantly reduced the likelihood of cancer recurrence after surgical removal compared with Keytruda alone.
How Cancer Survivors Can Eat Better Now

“Be kind to yourself,” advises Ann Gaffney, founder of Cook for Your Life, a recipe and nutrition website for cancer survivors, and author of a cookbook by the same name. She’s had cancer three times, most recently bladder cancer in 2019. The website, now run by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, offers delicious recipes that follow professional guidelines for people with cancer, including those currently in treatment and survivors.
Winter Comforts to Soothe Your Cancer Experience

When Kelly Whitton was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44, her friends and family weren’t sure how to help. Whitton wasn’t sure either. After chemotherapy, 30 rounds of radiation and three surgeries, she founded CaraKit (carakit.com) to help other women living with cancer. The luxury gift company offers custom box sets, such as Chemo Care Kits ($95 to $395), Surgery Recovery Kits ($95 to $295) and Radiation Care Kits ($95 to $295), packed with quality products recommended by doctors, nurses and nutritionists. The Chemo Essential Healing Kit ($195), for example, features soft pajamas, a soothing lip balm, body cream, hydration drops, vitamin E oils, an essential oil roller, Epsom salt, sugar-free soft caramels and a planner.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The Independent

A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?

Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
scitechdaily.com

Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging

Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
scitechdaily.com

Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease

New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk

Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
Good News Network

In a World First, Scientists Use Artificial DNA to Kill Cancer Cells

Japanese oncologists have used artificial DNA in a whole new way to naturally kill cancer cells by helping the immune system identify them. The whole reason cancer is as lethal as it is is because the immune system doesn’t act upon cancer cells and tumors, disguised as they are to look like normal cells.
