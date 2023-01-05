Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebanon-Express
High school girls basketball: With gaps filled, Central Linn remains among 2A's best teams
Central Linn could have been left with a difficult transition year with the graduation of three starters and another key rotation player off a 2A girls basketball third-place state finish. The Cobras had sisters Gemma and Maya Rowland and fellow senior Bailey McManus returning out of that group and some...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers earn road split with 69-59 win at ASU
The Oregon State women's basketball team earned a split on its Pac-12 Conference road trip with a 69-59 win at Arizona State on Sunday. Freshman post Raegan Beers led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds. This is Beers' fifth consecutive double-double and her 10th of the season. Oregon...
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Oregon State draws record crowd for meet with Oklahoma State
Gill Coliseum was packed with a record crowd of 6,764 Sunday afternoon to watch Oregon State host NCAA wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State. Third-year Oregon State head coach Chris Pendleton has been working toward this match for a long time. He won two individual NCAA championships as a wrestler at Oklahoma State and this was an opportunity to lead his team against his former coach, John Smith.
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield commits to transfer to San Jose State
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield will continue his career in the Mountain West. Butterfield, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to San Jose State on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 216-pound Butterfield was Oregon’s third-team quarterback each of the past two seasons. He completed a one-yard pass...
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
thatoregonlife.com
People Lose Their Minds Over The French Toast At This Oregon Coast Cafe
When you are headed to one of Oregon’s favorite coastal towns, Newport, the Fishtails Cafe is an absolute must if you are looking for a good meal. Open seven days a week until 4pm, you will surely not be disappointed when visiting Fishtails. The small coastal town has been...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
Oregon is a winter vacation home for thousands of visiting geese
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
eugeneweekly.com
Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail
Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
klcc.org
City of Eugene takes next steps to develop Downtown Riverfront property
The City of Eugene says it closed the sale on the second phase of land parcels for the Downtown Riverfront district late last month. Atkins Dame, the team developing the riverfront apartments, paid $4.3 million for two parcels. The firm began construction on the first phase of the project last...
