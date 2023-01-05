ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beavers earn road split with 69-59 win at ASU

The Oregon State women's basketball team earned a split on its Pac-12 Conference road trip with a 69-59 win at Arizona State on Sunday. Freshman post Raegan Beers led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds. This is Beers' fifth consecutive double-double and her 10th of the season. Oregon...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU wrestling: Oregon State draws record crowd for meet with Oklahoma State

Gill Coliseum was packed with a record crowd of 6,764 Sunday afternoon to watch Oregon State host NCAA wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State. Third-year Oregon State head coach Chris Pendleton has been working toward this match for a long time. He won two individual NCAA championships as a wrestler at Oklahoma State and this was an opportunity to lead his team against his former coach, John Smith.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man

A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?

Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail

Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

City of Eugene takes next steps to develop Downtown Riverfront property

The City of Eugene says it closed the sale on the second phase of land parcels for the Downtown Riverfront district late last month. Atkins Dame, the team developing the riverfront apartments, paid $4.3 million for two parcels. The firm began construction on the first phase of the project last...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy