Kate Gosselin is back on the small screen again, as she appears in FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality show that features a slew of celebrities who try to survive harsh conditions."I really did want to test my mental ability," the 47-year-old said in a new interview. "I mean I had six babies, which that was pure mental, not giving up. I was on bed rest for 24 weeks total and sitting in the hospital for 10 weeks. Every day I [said] out loud to myself, 'You cannot give up.' It was a mental and physical game."Despite the...

3 DAYS AGO