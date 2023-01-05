Read full article on original website
Scott Brown
4d ago
pathetic individual. only cares about being noticed by being on TV at the cost of all else....marriage, family, etc. pathetic
Reply
2
Related
What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You
In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
Kate Gosselin Reveals She's 'Still So Pissed' After 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Elimination
Hours after Kate Gosselin's injury-related elimination from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test played out on national television, the mom-of-eight is getting candid about her unplanned departure from the show, expressing her anger surrounding her short-lived stint on the high-octane series. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," shared Gosselin, who withdrew from the competition to seek medical care after she injured her neck while incorrectly diving from a helicopter into open water. "I was out and it was done before it even started."During her time on the show, which premiered on Wednesday, January 4, the Jon & Kate Plus 8...
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week
Hello again, readers! I’m sorry to report that I may or may not be disenchanted with the current state of Real Housewives. The franchises that are running are not having the best of seasons in my humble opinion. Maybe you disagree, but let’s all admit that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City really does need […] The post Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kate Gosselin Admits She Wanted 'To Test My Mental Ability' By Joining New Reality Show: 'I Was On Bed Rest For 24 Weeks'
Kate Gosselin is back on the small screen again, as she appears in FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality show that features a slew of celebrities who try to survive harsh conditions."I really did want to test my mental ability," the 47-year-old said in a new interview. "I mean I had six babies, which that was pure mental, not giving up. I was on bed rest for 24 weeks total and sitting in the hospital for 10 weeks. Every day I [said] out loud to myself, 'You cannot give up.' It was a mental and physical game."Despite the...
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny And Sumit Celebrated Christmas In A Shocking Way, And It May Hint At Their Future Storyline
90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit celebrated the holidays in a rather surprising way, and it could mean big things for their future storylines.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Looks Like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After May Be Setting One Cast Member Up To Join The Single Life Season 4
The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? teased one family member possibly getting their own standalone storyline.
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
‘Sister Wives’: What Did Robyn Brown Do for a Job Before Joining the Browns?
Robyn Brown doesn't appear to have a job outside of 'Sister Wives,' now, but it seems like she worked before joining the Brown family. Well, sort of.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Tori Spelling Reveals She’s in the Hospital After Having a ‘Hard Time Breathing,’ Slams Haters for Claiming She Was Faking
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit […]
Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim
Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’
Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
Comments / 5