Scott Brown
4d ago

pathetic individual. only cares about being noticed by being on TV at the cost of all else....marriage, family, etc. pathetic

Distractify

What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
OK! Magazine

Kate Gosselin Reveals She's 'Still So Pissed' After 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Elimination

Hours after Kate Gosselin's injury-related elimination from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test played out on national television, the mom-of-eight is getting candid about her unplanned departure from the show, expressing her anger surrounding her short-lived stint on the high-octane series. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," shared Gosselin, who withdrew from the competition to seek medical care after she injured her neck while incorrectly diving from a helicopter into open water. "I was out and it was done before it even started."During her time on the show, which premiered on Wednesday, January 4, the Jon & Kate Plus 8...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Distractify

Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!

If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Reality Tea

Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Hello again, readers! I’m sorry to report that I may or may not be disenchanted with the current state of Real Housewives. The franchises that are running are not having the best of seasons in my humble opinion. Maybe you disagree, but let’s all admit that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City really does need […] The post Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Kate Gosselin Admits She Wanted 'To Test My Mental Ability' By Joining New Reality Show: 'I Was On Bed Rest For 24 Weeks'

Kate Gosselin is back on the small screen again, as she appears in FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality show that features a slew of celebrities who try to survive harsh conditions."I really did want to test my mental ability," the 47-year-old said in a new interview. "I mean I had six babies, which that was pure mental, not giving up. I was on bed rest for 24 weeks total and sitting in the hospital for 10 weeks. Every day I [said] out loud to myself, 'You cannot give up.' It was a mental and physical game."Despite the...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Reveals She’s in the Hospital After Having a ‘Hard Time Breathing,’ Slams Haters for Claiming She Was Faking

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim

Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’

Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]

