ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Ammon boy undergoes multiple brain and heart surgeries but remains a light to his family

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Jack is a lovable dog with lots of energy looking for a family

He is one of the longest-tenured dogs at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is currently being trained with the K-9 Academy. He is great with commands – can sit, lay down and follow commands. Jack has lots of energy and loves to be outside. He does well with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bill Doman

Bill E. Doman, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after saying, “This has been the best day of my life. I’ve seen my entire family and now I get to go home.”. Bill was born May 27, 1933, in Westphalia,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV

In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Daren Murdock

Daren James Murdock, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 6, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Daren was born November 7, 1966, in Pico Rivera, California. He was the son of Frank James Murdock and Connie Shurtliff Murdock. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also attended Ricks College and finished a certification in drafting at Davis Applied Technology Center.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lorel “L.D.” Harvey

Lorel Dean Harvey, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 4, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Thunder Ridge 2nd Ward, 5366 East 1st Street. The family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Joyce Edna Morton

Joyce Edna Morton, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 1, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joyce was born May 6, 1937, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Nicholas George Oe and Eunice Norene Wilson Oe. She grew up at the family ranch south of Belfield, North Dakota, and attended the country Grand Meadow Elementary School and graduated from Model High School in Dickinson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sierra Norine Crittenden

After blessing us on this earth for 10 ½ months, Sierra Norine Crittenden passed away at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents, Kelton and Sara Crittenden, of Rexburg, Idaho, learned she would be born with a heart defect-hypoplastic left heart syndrome-at 28 weeks pregnant.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

David “Scott” Broackway

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of David “Scott” Brockway. Known to most as Scott, he was a loving and comedic man. He passed right before the New Year on December 31st due to Stage 4 cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children. A memorial service will be held on January 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre, 257 West Broadway, in downtown Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations for his medical expenses can be made to the family by check or Venmo.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV

A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening

REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: American Falls man batters local woman, forces her to abandon young children

POCATELLO—A 30-year-old American Falls man was recently arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police say he battered a local woman and forced her to temporarily abandon her young children while illegally wielding a firearm. Casey Gene Blessinger has been charged with two counts of injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy