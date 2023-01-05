Ammon boy undergoes multiple brain and heart surgeries but remains a light to his family

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Jack is a lovable dog with lots of energy looking for a family
He is one of the longest-tenured dogs at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is currently being trained with the K-9 Academy. He is great with commands – can sit, lay down and follow commands. Jack has lots of energy and loves to be outside. He does well with...
eastidahonews.com
Chaplains of Idaho add two new dogs as organization grows and responds to community needs
IDAHO FALLS — Two new dogs are being added to a local nonprofit organization to help the community and first responders in times of need. Chaplains of Idaho is made up of volunteers who serve first responders, the community and veterans. The group is trained in trauma and crisis care.
eastidahonews.com
Bill Doman
Bill E. Doman, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after saying, “This has been the best day of my life. I’ve seen my entire family and now I get to go home.”. Bill was born May 27, 1933, in Westphalia,...
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
eastidahonews.com
Daren Murdock
Daren James Murdock, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 6, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Daren was born November 7, 1966, in Pico Rivera, California. He was the son of Frank James Murdock and Connie Shurtliff Murdock. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also attended Ricks College and finished a certification in drafting at Davis Applied Technology Center.
eastidahonews.com
Documents: Lori Daybell reveals more on children’s deaths and wants to meet with Chad Daybell
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell says her children died in her brother’s apartment, she wants to meet with her husband for “strategy sessions” and she believes she does not qualify for the death penalty. That’s according to several new motions filed by her attorneys within...
eastidahonews.com
Lorel “L.D.” Harvey
Lorel Dean Harvey, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 4, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Thunder Ridge 2nd Ward, 5366 East 1st Street. The family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
eastidahonews.com
Joyce Edna Morton
Joyce Edna Morton, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 1, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joyce was born May 6, 1937, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Nicholas George Oe and Eunice Norene Wilson Oe. She grew up at the family ranch south of Belfield, North Dakota, and attended the country Grand Meadow Elementary School and graduated from Model High School in Dickinson.
eastidahonews.com
Sierra Norine Crittenden
After blessing us on this earth for 10 ½ months, Sierra Norine Crittenden passed away at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents, Kelton and Sara Crittenden, of Rexburg, Idaho, learned she would be born with a heart defect-hypoplastic left heart syndrome-at 28 weeks pregnant.
SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness
SIPH recommends the following steps. The post SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
David “Scott” Broackway
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of David “Scott” Brockway. Known to most as Scott, he was a loving and comedic man. He passed right before the New Year on December 31st due to Stage 4 cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children. A memorial service will be held on January 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre, 257 West Broadway, in downtown Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations for his medical expenses can be made to the family by check or Venmo.
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Police search for missing person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. The post Police search for missing person appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls
The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls. The post Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
'I'm so thankful for him': Idaho woman looking for man who came to the rescue at car wash
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – An Idaho woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening
REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
Police: American Falls man batters local woman, forces her to abandon young children
POCATELLO—A 30-year-old American Falls man was recently arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police say he battered a local woman and forced her to temporarily abandon her young children while illegally wielding a firearm. Casey Gene Blessinger has been charged with two counts of injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0