Dallas, TX

Dallas apartment fire injures three, was intentionally set

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

Dallas Fire-Rescue says a fire at an apartment complex overnight was set on purpose. They were called to the Villa Sorento Apartments at 3130 Stag Road just after midnight.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says crews contained the fire within 20 minutes, but a woman who lives there had life threatening injuries. They say her son, a boy between 11 and 16 years old, was also hurt climbing out a second story window.

A third man was inside the apartment. Investigators say he did not live there and is not related to the other two. He was taken by a private car to the hospital with burns.

Investigators questioned him at the hospital, and Dallas Fire-Rescue says he admitted to setting the fire on purpose. The department says he was read his Miranda rights, but he is still in the hospital now.

The fire was contained to one apartment, but Dallas Fire-Rescue says several other apartments in the complex had smoke or water damage. Thursday, the Red Cross was meeting with apartment management to help with the needs of other tenants.

KRLD News Radio

