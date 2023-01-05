ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Seven CES 2023 motors highlights from Vegas including best electric cars like Sony & Honda’s EV entertainment hub

By Cody Carlson
 4 days ago

THIS year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has provided fertile ground for technology innovators.

And 2023's showcase isn’t short on stellar vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHfdt_0k4hguM500
The BMW i Vision Dee on display at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: Reuters

BMW i Vision Dee

Arnold Schwarzenegger helped present BMW’s futuristic i Vision Dee car that can switch between 32 colors at CES.

The actor also didn’t miss an opportunity to reference one of his movies, The Terminator, during BMW’s presentation.

Schwarzenegger said “Let’s terminate pollution once and for all,” in reference to the car’s electric drivetrain, CNET reports.

BMW said its color-changing technology could help motorists adjust the amount of sunlight their car reflects along with its heat absorption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGAam_0k4hguM500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbQ9Y_0k4hguM500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7POH_0k4hguM500
Volkswagen’s unveiling of its ID.7 that was released one day ahead of the car’s showcase at the CES Credit: Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen ID.7

Volkswagen showed images of its camouflaged ID.7 yesterday, one day ahead of its 2023 launch at CES.

Volkswagen’s ID.7 will initially come with a two-wheel drive configuration and a 77kWh battery pack.

A four-wheel drive ID.7 will follow, and customers can select a larger battery pack that brings the electric vehicle’s range to 435 miles.

The maximum range of Tesla’s competing Model 3 is 358 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082tVp_0k4hguM500
A Zoox vehicle drives on a street ahead of the 2023 CES’s venue Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: AFP

Zoox

Amazon’s Zoox shown at CES is the first self-certified, purpose-built, fully autonomous, all-electric passenger robotaxi to pass Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Zoox is reluctant to give a timetable for the robotaxi’s release since the vehicle will need approval from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles and the US Department of Transportation.

Zoox has been a California-based company since its inception eight years ago.

DMV and DOT approval would allow Zoox to operate on public roads as a rideshare service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srf86_0k4hguM500
Afeela on display at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: AP

Afeela

Sony and Honda formed a partnership to create their electric prototype car Afeela.

Kawanishi Izumi Kawanishi, president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility, told Financial Times: “Sony has content, services, and entertainment technologies that move people.

“We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla.”

Afeela has 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle to achieve Level 3 autonomy (self-driving).

Level 3 autonomous cars can scan their environment to make independent decisions like passing another vehicle.

Drivers still need to remain alert to resume manual operation during hazards when behind the wheel of a Level 3 self-driving car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKB4Y_0k4hguM500
A Motional self-driving SUV during set up for the 2023 CES Credit: AFP

Motional

Las Vegas was the perfect setting for Motional’s CES showcase as the self-driving technology company recently partnered with Uber to offer driverless rides within the Nevada city.

Motional and Uber previously announced a 10-year framework expected to create one of the largest fleets of automated vehicles within a ride-hail platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx0Sv_0k4hguM500
Chrysler’s Synthesis with cutting-edge STLA Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA technology on display Credit: Chrysler

Chrysler Synthesis

Chrysler’s Synthesis is a motors platform created to show off several upcoming Stellantis technologies, including STLA Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive, Forbes reports.

The STLA Cockpit contains powerful neural processing cores that help learn a driver’s preferences through artificial intelligence.

STLA Brain allows Chrysler to update the car’s underlying hardware regularly without rewriting all the applications.

STLA AutoDrive will provide progressively more capable partial automation, including hands-off, eyes-off and brain-on Level 3 self-driving functions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkI87_0k4hguM500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKegW_0k4hguM500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxfb2_0k4hguM500
Promotional image for Volvo’s EX90 SUV Credit: Volvo

Volvo EX90

Also at the 2023 CES, Volvo revealed its flagship EX90 electric SUV boasting seven seats, high-fidelity 3D audio from Bowers & Wilkins and a driving range of up to 300 miles.

Volvo continues to dispel the notion that electric driving is boring by supplying the EX90 with a max horsepower output of 496.

