Vibe

Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, And More To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’

E! News reports that Comedy Central has tapped star power to keep The Daily Show’s lights on after Trevor Noah’s departure. The outlet states that comedy A-listers Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman will take up guest hosting duties.  Beginning Tuesday (Jan. 17), Jones will kick off the series of all-star hosts as she takes over for one week. Sykes will follow suit in the following week of Jan. 23. Hughley will take over during the week of Jan. 30. Handler will be in the host seat beginning Feb. 6 and ending on Feb. 13 with Silverman rounding...
News Breaking LIVE

Rachel Maddow Gets A New Job

Rachel Maddow is expanding her media empire, as she is working with Steven Spielberg’s production company to develop a film, according to TV Newser. Maddow, a long-time MSNBC star, has dialed back her work at the cable network over the past months in order to focus on other projects for MSNBC and NBC News, including a slate of podcasts.
RadarOnline

‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources

Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
The Independent

‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
