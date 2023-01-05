Read full article on original website
Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, And More To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’
E! News reports that Comedy Central has tapped star power to keep The Daily Show’s lights on after Trevor Noah’s departure. The outlet states that comedy A-listers Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman will take up guest hosting duties. Beginning Tuesday (Jan. 17), Jones will kick off the series of all-star hosts as she takes over for one week. Sykes will follow suit in the following week of Jan. 23. Hughley will take over during the week of Jan. 30. Handler will be in the host seat beginning Feb. 6 and ending on Feb. 13 with Silverman rounding...
Rachel Maddow Gets A New Job
Rachel Maddow is expanding her media empire, as she is working with Steven Spielberg’s production company to develop a film, according to TV Newser. Maddow, a long-time MSNBC star, has dialed back her work at the cable network over the past months in order to focus on other projects for MSNBC and NBC News, including a slate of podcasts.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
I'm a writer for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." It was an incredibly difficult road to get here — here's my advice for other immigrants who want to break into a creative industry.
Felipe Torres Medina says he couldn't get a job as a barista or Uber driver like most aspiring creatives. Visa rules hindered him at every turn.
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources
Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
‘Law and Order: SVU’ Fans Say They’ll ‘Never Forgive’ the Show for How Kelli Giddish Left
This story contains spoilers from season 24 of Law and Order: SVU. Folks, it's finally happened. After 12 seasons of being on Law and Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish has officially left the building. While the lead-up to her exit was unexpected, her character Detective Amanda Rollins got the happy ending she deserved. But it was no consolation to fans.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
The Real Reason Chris Redd Left Saturday Night Live
Chris Redd left Saturday Night Live after five seasons, and although he's said in the past that he simply wanted to pursue other opportunities, it turns out there's a little more to the story.
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him
Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Julia Roberts Reacts to Her Family’s Connection to Slavery in ‘Finding Your Roots’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
When digging into your family history, sometimes difficult truths arise. In the Finding Your Roots Season 9 premiere, Julia Roberts learns her family’s connection to slavery. And her reaction is seen in the TV Insider exclusive clip featured above. In the video from the January 3 Season 9 premiere,...
The Conners Reveals O.G. Roseanne Character Returning For William H. Macy Episode, And There Are Pics
The Conners has finally revealed the long-teased Roseanne character who will make their return for William H. Macy's episode.
