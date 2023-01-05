ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

CATS outlines plans if operators go on strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian hit, killed in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit along The Plaza, near the intersection with Fairmarket Place, near Ron's Car Wash and Fonda Las Tarascas, around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Enjoy a mocktail during Dry January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In January, many people take part in what is called 'Dry January.' This means giving up any alcoholic beverages for the entire month. Many people do this for the challenge, to give themselves a reset, or to take steps towards being sober. Sipsy Cabanas is a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Top Beauty Trends For 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SKIN IS IN!!! 2023 is all about minimalist make-up! Think Alicia Keys, Jennifer Anniston… you get the idea! Here are Stanley Owings' top trends for 2023. 1 — Effortless, glowing skin. A great option to achieve this look is iMpact color cosmetics BB cream!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 Hottest design trends for 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in Interior Design we are talking some of the hottest design trends for 2023. Here with more, is luxury Interior Designer based here in Charlotte,. Marie Matthews. The trends of 2023 will make your home comfortable, cozy and pop. Here are three hot trends in 20203.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville nursing home saw its rating drop dramatically following a WBTV investigation. In October, WBTV investigated Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center following a call from a viewer. State inspectors had found dozens of violations at the facility during an inspection earlier in 2022. Despite that,...
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy