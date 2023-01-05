Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Seven years and $3 million in sales later, Charlotte mom finds a buyer for her business where it all began
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven years after social media helped a Charlotte mother grow a business out of her kitchen, her followers are playing a bigger role in the company's future. Stephanie Rickenbacker was just trying to take care of her family when she started Sweet's Elderberry back in 2016....
'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that. Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.
New 'Go Hornets' doughnut now available at Charlotte-area Dunkin' loations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dunkin' announced Monday that it will begin offering a special Hornets doughnut at its locations in the Charlotte area as part of a new multi-year sponsorship of the team. Dunkin' is now the official coffee of the Hornets and will now be offering the "Go Hornets"...
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
WCNC
CATS outlines plans if operators go on strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.
Pedestrian hit, killed in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit along The Plaza, near the intersection with Fairmarket Place, near Ron's Car Wash and Fonda Las Tarascas, around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.
WCNC
Enjoy a mocktail during Dry January
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In January, many people take part in what is called 'Dry January.' This means giving up any alcoholic beverages for the entire month. Many people do this for the challenge, to give themselves a reset, or to take steps towards being sober. Sipsy Cabanas is a...
WCNC
Top Beauty Trends For 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SKIN IS IN!!! 2023 is all about minimalist make-up! Think Alicia Keys, Jennifer Anniston… you get the idea! Here are Stanley Owings' top trends for 2023. 1 — Effortless, glowing skin. A great option to achieve this look is iMpact color cosmetics BB cream!
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
'I just knew something was not right,' Charlotte area nanny loses baby after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joanny Rodriguez opened up to WCNC's Jane Monreal, about a car crash that happened just days after Christmas. She said if sharing her story can help another parent, it would help her own healing. "We're also not the only people who've gone through this," said Rodriguez.
WCNC
What to do if you've been in a car accident but don't have health insurance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you get in a car accident but don't have health insurance, can you still go to the doctor? Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down the answer. The short...
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
WCNC
3 Hottest design trends for 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in Interior Design we are talking some of the hottest design trends for 2023. Here with more, is luxury Interior Designer based here in Charlotte,. Marie Matthews. The trends of 2023 will make your home comfortable, cozy and pop. Here are three hot trends in 20203.
WBTV
Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville nursing home saw its rating drop dramatically following a WBTV investigation. In October, WBTV investigated Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center following a call from a viewer. State inspectors had found dozens of violations at the facility during an inspection earlier in 2022. Despite that,...
Remembering the lives lost - and lasting legacy - on the 20th anniversary of the crash of Flight 5481
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January 8, 2023 is the 20th anniversary of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash that killed all 21 people on board in Charlotte. This is a day to reflect on those whose lives were taken too soon and the chain of events in the aftermath of the crash that changed the course of aviation safety.
WCNC
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
WCNC
