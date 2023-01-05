As an industry known to innovate, it’s time to find other ways to appease Wall Street, improve financials and secure a streaming-first plan. Major media and entertainment companies are turning to the 1970s-era tactic of laying off thousands of employees, ostensibly in preparation for a potential incoming recession. Concerns from the wider industry are making these job cuts easier to accomplish, as headcount reductions have become almost expected. But there are more than macroeconomic factors behind these large media companies’ significant losses. The industry is reeling from a painful, initially gradual and now abrupt, transition from a legacy broadcast model to streaming-first.

1 HOUR AGO