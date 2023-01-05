ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery Establish Joint Committee to Develop New Measurement Standards

The JIC will create a new unified streaming viewership dataset through OpenAP. Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and TelevisaUnivision are teaming up with advanced advertising firm OpenAP and the Video Advertising Bureau to establish a new Joint Industry Committee (JIC). The committee will “enable multiple currencies with the primary...
The Hollywood Reporter

After Tough Year, Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Gets Thumbs Up From Wall Street

After a rocky 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock has started 2023 with a runup. And on Tuesday, the company, led by CEO David Zaslav, also received love from two big Wall Street names. Shares of the company were up 5.1 percent at $12.21 as of 10:25 a.m. ET. They had ended Monday’s trading session at $11.61, up 22.5 percent from their 2022 closing price of $9.48.More from The Hollywood ReporterGreg Berlanti Inks New Megadeal With Warner Bros. DiscoveryWarner Bros. Discovery CFO: Hollywood Went "Overboard" With Streaming "Spending Frenzy"Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Fox Corp. Face Stock Price Target Cuts Goldman Sachs analyst...
TheWrap

Why Streamers Can Do Better Than Archaic Economic Fixes Like Mass Layoffs | PRO Insight

As an industry known to innovate, it’s time to find other ways to appease Wall Street, improve financials and secure a streaming-first plan. Major media and entertainment companies are turning to the 1970s-era tactic of laying off thousands of employees, ostensibly in preparation for a potential incoming recession. Concerns from the wider industry are making these job cuts easier to accomplish, as headcount reductions have become almost expected. But there are more than macroeconomic factors behind these large media companies’ significant losses. The industry is reeling from a painful, initially gradual and now abrupt, transition from a legacy broadcast model to streaming-first.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks edge lower ahead of company earnings updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or 0.2%, to 33,450. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%.
TheWrap

Kino Lorber Hires Former AMC Executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to C-Suite

Independent film distributor Kino Lorber has recruited former AMC Networks executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to respectively serve as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced Monday. The news comes just two months after Kino Lorber acquired North American streaming service MHz Choice. The distributor said...
TheWrap

Peacock Taps Netflix’s Shannon Buck as EVP of Publicity

Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President of Publicity, NBC announced Friday. She’ll oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content and also support shared content across NBCUniversal. Buck will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy