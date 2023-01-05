ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

StatelineKids

2023 Free or Donation Days for Stateline Museums and Gardens

The Stateline has some fantastic museums and gardens! If you want to visit these gems with your kids, you don’t have to break the bank. Here’s a list of 2023’s free or donation days for attractions in the Rockford area. Donation days mean that you can pay whatever amount you’re comfortable paying for admission.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Go Ice Skating Outdoors in the Stateline

Did you know that there are several places to go ice skating outdoors in the Rockford area? Ice skating outside allows you and your kids to enjoy the fresh air and burn off some energy after being cooped up indoors. We’ve put together a list of the outdoor ice rinks that you can visit in the Stateline to ice skate or play hockey.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Have Some Winter Fun at the Snow Park at Alpine Hills

Winter is not everyone’s favorite season, but there are some awesome things that you can only do during the coldest months of the year. Snowsports are some of the best parts of living in the Midwest! Thankfully, we have an awesome resource, brought to us by the Rockford Park District, located right in the middle of the city.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup

If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline

Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction

Our personal opinions on various topics. We received reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum. No information has been released but...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting On The West Side

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened around 3 pm near the area of State and Pierpont. Approx. 6 shots were fired in the area. There are reports of a possible shooting victim. At the time of posting this:
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
LOVES PARK, IL
StatelineKids

Where to Go Sledding in the Stateline

Winter is here and there’s snow on the ground! It’s time to head out to one of the Stateline’s best sledding hills before it all melts. The Rockford area has several options for places to take your family sledding. Take a look at our list then pack up the kids, grab your sleds, snowboards, and tubes, and have fun!
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

StatelineKids

