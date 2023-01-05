Michigan junior running back Blake Corum has opted to return for his senior season with the team and forego the 2023 NFL Draft, per his Twitter. This comes as a surprise, but perhaps on a smaller scale compared to recent years, with NIL giving players a reason to stay at the collegiate level. Corum missed some of this past season due to a knee injury and may have heard some not-so-great things about his NFL stock due to the ailment. He’ll now have his senior season to improve and attempt to win a National Championship with the Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO