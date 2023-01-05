Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
NESN
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped To Locker Room In Third Quarter Vs. Spurs
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart always seems to pick himself up off the court following hard collisions. That wasn’t the case though in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. With 7:57 left in the third quarter, Smart ran into a Zach Collins’ pick...
NESN
Robert Williams Brings ‘Level Of Joy’ To Celtics In First Start Of Season
Trying to find an issue with the Boston Celtics’ incredible start this season is difficult. So much that it feels like any problems have arrived via fabrication. Take the case for starting Robert Williams III, for instance. Boston’s center returned from offseason knee surgery on Dec. 16 and has looked tremendous off the bench since. In 10 games, the 25-year-old has averaged 7.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, helping turn around a previously struggling Celtics defense.
NESN
Marcus Smart Addresses Early Exit After Celtics Win Over Spurs
If there’s ever anyone to leave it all on the court for the Boston Celtics, it’s Marcus Smart. Unfortunately for the defensive-minded guard, his efforts were costly on Saturday night. As the Celtics wrapped up their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs, Smart made an early departure...
NESN
Bucks' Serve Ibaka Remains Out Monday vs. Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka has played only two games since November 23, 2022. He’ll miss yet another contest Monday when the Bucks travel to take on the New York Knicks. According to the NBA Injury Report, Ibaka remains out for personal reasons. Even in the lineup, Ibaka has...
NESN
Nets Superstar Kevin Durant (MCL) Out at Least Two Weeks
Winners of 18 of their past 20 games, the Brooklyn Nets (27-13) suffered a blow Monday as superstar Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two weeks due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury occurred in the third quarter of...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Islanders' Mathew Barzal Missed Friday's Game with Injury
Mathew Barzal missed the game Friday for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Barzal is dealing with a lower-body injury that saw him miss the 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. The Islanders have been very tight-lipped regarding injuries all season long, so how long Barzal may be out of the lineup is unknown.
NESN
Luka Doncic on the Sidelines as Mavs Take On Thunder
Luka Doncic has been on a meteoric rise, shooting to the top of the NBA’s MVP futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Unfortunately, Doncic will be no use to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs’ point guard has been ruled out of the Western Conference showdown due to left ankle soreness.
NESN
Jayson Tatum Clearly Wants Celtics To Play Robert Williams More
With 8:21 left in the fourth quarter in a 121-116 road win for the Boston Celtics over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Jayson Tatum was surprised to see Robert Williams get subbed out of the game. Tatum thought Williams was brought to the bench with the big man approaching...
NESN
Celtics’ Robert Williams ‘Really Surprised’ He Got Chance For Highlight-Reel Block
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has seen plenty of opponents think twice about hoisting a 3-pointer when he’s in the vicinity. Spurs guard Malaki Branham found out the reason why late in the second quarter in Boston’s 121-116 win over San Antonio at AT&T Center on Saturday. Branham...
NESN
Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft
For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
NESN
Celtics Wrap: Boston Outlasts Bulls In Old-School Affair
The Boston Celtics fended off a scrappy Chicago Bulls squad to leave TD Garden with a 107-99 win Monday night. The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 29-12 while the Bulls dropped to 19-22. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. It took a while for the Celtics to finally...
NESN
Gregg Popovich Had Hilarious Reaction To First Meeting Celtics’ Derrick White
Gregg Popovich got to reminisce a little bit prior to the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening. The longtime Spurs head coach remembered what it was like to meet now-Celtics guard Derrick White when San Antonio drafted him with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NESN
Mats Zuccarello will Miss the Next 2 Games for the Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello will miss the next two games for the Minnesota Wild, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello is dealing with an upper-body injury suffered in a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. The former Ranger was having another impressive season for the Wild, with 16 goals and 24 assists in 37 games. Last season he finished with 24 goals and 55 assists in 70 games.
NESN
Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning for 2023 Season
Michigan junior running back Blake Corum has opted to return for his senior season with the team and forego the 2023 NFL Draft, per his Twitter. This comes as a surprise, but perhaps on a smaller scale compared to recent years, with NIL giving players a reason to stay at the collegiate level. Corum missed some of this past season due to a knee injury and may have heard some not-so-great things about his NFL stock due to the ailment. He’ll now have his senior season to improve and attempt to win a National Championship with the Wolverines.
NESN
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes Backs Player Empowerment
“I’m probably in the minority in terms of my belief that anything that’s good for the players, I view is a good thing,” TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes said during media day leading up to tonight’s College Football Championship Game. That’s not the sentiment...
Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish Lead Ducks Against Bruins
The Anaheim Ducks may not have had the best start to the season, but they do have some young and exciting to watch talent on their roster. The Boston Bruins and the Ducks take to the ice in Anaheim on Sunday night as the Black and Gold close out their three-game California road trip.
NESN
Hampus Lindholm Scores Vs. Former Team In Bruins’ Blowout Win
Hampus Lindholm did everything he could to score a goal in Sunday night’s win over the Anaheim Ducks. Lindholm potted one in the third period, contributing to the Boston Bruins’ 7-1 victory over the Ducks to close out their California road trip. This was the defenseman’s fifth goal...
