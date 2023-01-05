ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly car crash that occurred on Christmas Eve.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Riverway Road and Beach Road on Dec. 24. Police said the driver of a Kia sedan ran a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chesterfield police said their investigation has revealed Pannell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

