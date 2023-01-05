NYC Man Who Allegedly ‘Snapped’ and Stabbed Two MoMA Staffers Over His Membership Being Revoked Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges

An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO