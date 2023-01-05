NYC Man Who Allegedly ‘Snapped’ and Stabbed Two MoMA Staffers Over His Membership Being Revoked Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges

Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Brink’s truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
A Brink's truck was robbed of $300,000 in cash by bandits during a bank money drop in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said Sunday.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Bronx duo sought after woman in medical chair robbed at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for two men who robbed a 57-year-old woman who was sitting in her medical chair at gunpoint in the Bronx Tuesday.
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the head
An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
News 12
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn
Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso. Police sources say the...
Just-Unsealed Video Reveals NYC Subway Shooter’s Post-Arrest Interview and His Victim’s Cell Phone Footage of the Carnage
Editor’s warning: The footage embedded in this story is extremely graphic and includes audio of an apparent gunshot victim, who was wounded. Days after New York City subway shooter pleaded guilty to federal charges, a federal judge released videos of the convicted terrorist’s post-arrest interview and phone-camera footage by one of the victims.
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, Arrested
On Wednesday, January 04, 2023, at 2358 hours, the following 27-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Nakia Jack-Daniels. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. obstruction of governmental administration;. false information provided regarding an Incident. The investigation...
