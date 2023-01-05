ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe says he ‘hopes’ Frank Fritz will return to show & insists they’re now ‘friends’ after feud

By James Lawley
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe says he hopes his former co-star Frank Fritz will return and insists the two are still friends.

The show came back for a new season this week without the original presenter, who is currently recovering from a stroke and under a conservatorship.

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe says he hopes Frank Fritz will return to the show Credit: TikTok/capitalpaparazzi
He insists he is still friends with the ousted presenter Credit: Getty

While visiting Washington, DC in December, 58-year-old Mike was asked by Capital Paparazzi if he would be willing to make amends with Frank, 57, who was fired from American Pickers in 2021.

“Frank and I are friends, he was just at my brother’s graduation for his kids right before he got his stroke,” he revealed.

“If anybody’s thinking about Frank, they should be praying for him.”

Asked if he would ever make a return to the popular History series, Mike shared: “I would hope that he’s gonna be back on the show, but right now he needs to get healthier.

“There’s absolutely hope - 100%.”

He laughed off his rumored rift with Frank, saying “that’s absolutely not true.”

Although Mike seems ready for a truce, the new season of American Pickers kicked off this week without his old colleague.

Mike’s brother Robbie, 62, is still taking Frank’s place on the show, but many viewers want the OG host back.

QUITE FRANKLY

As the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on the lineup.

“Bring back Frank. We miss him,” one demanded.

Another begged: “It’s a New Year! Bring Frank back! Please!”

A third wrote that American Pickers without Frank “kinda sucks”.

‘IMPAIRED’ HOST

Frank has not appeared on a new episode since 2020, when he originally took a hiatus to undergo grueling back surgery.

In July last year, Frank suffered a stroke at his Iowa home and was rushed to hospital.

His recovery has been tough and he is now under a financial conservatorship.

According to court papers, the former TV star’s “decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities.”

WELLNESS WOES

Frank isn’t the only Pickers presenter who has suffered with medical issues lately.

Danielle Colby, 47, underwent a hysterectomy in October after suffering from painful uterine fibroids.

Although she has experienced some setbacks in her recovery, the former burlesque dancer is hoping to be back on the road and picking again soon.

Danielle recently shared a series of sexy photos as she posed on her bed at home and told fans “brighter days are ahead”.

Many fans want to see the OG American Pickers lineup back Credit: History Channel
Danielle Colby underwent a hysterectomy in October but recently told fans 'brighter days are ahead' amid her recovery Credit: Instagram/daniellecolbyamericanpicker

