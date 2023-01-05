Read full article on original website
Peacock Taps Netflix’s Shannon Buck as EVP of Publicity
Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President of Publicity, NBC announced Friday. She’ll oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content and also support shared content across NBCUniversal. Buck will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Adam Rich, Child Actor on ‘Eight Is Enough,’ Dies at 54
The young star of the 1970s and '80s was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home
‘Ginny and Georgia’ Star and Creatives Weigh In on That Shocking Season 2 Ending
"We tear them apart," showrunner Debra Fisher says of the core cast's relationships
‘Mayfair Witches’ Review: AMC Series Puts a Gothic, Sexy Twist on Anne Rice’s Books
Alexandra Daddario leads the latest AMC adaptation of Rice's novels, this time focused on witches
‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘The White Lotus’ Stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson to Announce SAG Award Nominations
“Emily in Paris” and “The White Lotus” stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson will announce the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday. The two actresses, who share a combined follower count of more than 4 million on Instagram, will connect via...
‘Deadpool’ Director Tim Miller to Steer ‘Borderlands’ Reshoots for Eli Roth
The video game adaptation stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black
2023 Box Office Preview: Is It Time for the Pandemic Grading Curve to End?
With more films set for release than in 2022, "the gloves have to come off," Paramount Domestic Distribution president Chris Aronson tells TheWrap
Cinematographer Roger Deakins Goes In Front of the Camera for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The Director of Photography on ”Empire of Light“ and many other films found himself on the other side of the lens during a shoot with Irvin Rivera.
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
Kino Lorber Hires Former AMC Executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to C-Suite
Independent film distributor Kino Lorber has recruited former AMC Networks executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to respectively serve as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced Monday. The news comes just two months after Kino Lorber acquired North American streaming service MHz Choice. The distributor said...
‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation and ABC Signature
The pair's new adult animated comedy debuts Monday on Hulu
Producer Greg Berlanti Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
One thing Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t getting rid of: producer Greg Berlanti. The producer, whose credits include “Riverdale” and the entire suite of series in the so-called “Arrowverse,” has just signed a deal to re-up his contract with Warner Bros. Television, his overall deal will now take him through 2027.
‘The Last of Us’ Review: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Are Perfect in HBO’s Faithful Adaptation
“The Last of Us” is considered one of the best video games in recent memory, if not of all time. Created by Naughty Dog and released for the Sony PlayStation in 2013, the action-adventure-horror game became a massive hit both commercially and critically — it won Game of the Year over 200 times, a record only beaten by its sequel, “The Last of Us II.”
Teen Drama ‘Generation’ Finds New Home at Tubi After Being Dropped From HBO Max
"All we ever wanted was to make people feel seen," executive producer Ben Barnz wrote on Twitter
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Gets New Images and Premiere Date at Paramount+ (Photos)
Billed as a "deep-dive reimagining" of the 1987 classic, the project stars Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2
RaeLynn, Gracie Abrams and of course Justin Biebers Peaches are featured in the second season of the Netflix series
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Felix Mallard on Where Ginny and Marcus’ Relationship Is Headed After Season 2
I have to ship her with Marcus, he told TheWrap. I have to be behind Marcus all the way
How to Watch ‘M3GAN': Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?
Say hello to M3GAN, the lifelike companion that levels up the horrors of “Chucky” and “Annabelle” through the anxieties of AI. “M3GAN” follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who gifts a life-size AI doll to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragedy suddenly puts Cady’s guardianship in Gemma’s hands. Though Cady and M3GAN hit it off as best friends, Gemma begins to worry if she has created something — or someone — too powerful to be stopped.
Kiefer Sutherland Talks TV’s Evolution via Streaming: ‘We’re Not as Restricted’
Kiefer Sutherland, the two-time Emmy-winning “24” star, said new projects like his upcoming “Rabbit Hole” from Paramount+ showcase television’s evolution via streaming, allowing for more room to play with mature content. “The real difference for me on a show like ‘Rabbit Hole’ compared to the...
