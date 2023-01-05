ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Olean man faces drug possession charge

An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

DA Acknowledges Law Enforcement Officials

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer is thanking law enforcement officials on this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement this morning acknowledging the work and sacrifices of all levels of law enforcement officials, specifically acknowledging Patrolman Steven Jerman and Sergeant David Distrola who were killed in the line of duty.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash

Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dozens Take Advantage of Free Ride Program, PSP Reports No Fatal Crashes on NYE

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Taxi service gave nearly 50 free rides on New Year’s Eve as part of a free ride program sponsored by the Snell Family Foundation. The Snell Family Foundation picked up the tab for 46 calls between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve as part of an effort to help keep the roads safe as Warren County rang in the new year.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Olean Resident Charged with Menacing

An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
YourErie

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy