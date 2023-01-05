Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Olean man faces drug possession charge
An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
Prosecutors ask to revoke bail of man arrested over weekend on gun charge
The motion filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said bond for Dwayne Thomas, 18, of Youngstown, should be revoked because of his arrest on gun and drug charges.
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
explore venango
Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, is set...
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.
wesb.com
DA Acknowledges Law Enforcement Officials
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer is thanking law enforcement officials on this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement this morning acknowledging the work and sacrifices of all levels of law enforcement officials, specifically acknowledging Patrolman Steven Jerman and Sergeant David Distrola who were killed in the line of duty.
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
Erie teen found guilty of firing at 17 people at child’s birthday party
An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial. Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a […]
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
WFMJ.com
Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash
Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
yourdailylocal.com
Dozens Take Advantage of Free Ride Program, PSP Reports No Fatal Crashes on NYE
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Taxi service gave nearly 50 free rides on New Year’s Eve as part of a free ride program sponsored by the Snell Family Foundation. The Snell Family Foundation picked up the tab for 46 calls between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve as part of an effort to help keep the roads safe as Warren County rang in the new year.
State Police investigating after decomposed body found in Pa. township: report
A decomposed body was found Sunday in North East Township, Erie County, on Monday morning, news reports said. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the discovery along East Main Road was reported around 9:23 a.m. State police at the scene were met with the body of a deceased 54-year-old man in...
Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
