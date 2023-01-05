Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools are preparing to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford North. This is all set before the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday. The plan was set in motion in late November, with the idea of setting the land aside...
valleynewslive.com
North Fargo road closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A road will be closed in North Fargo today. Eastbound 2nd Avenue North will be closed to through traffic between Broadway and 5th Street this morning, for crane work on the roof of a building. That is the area on the South side of...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools to end educational services at Prairie St. John’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has announced it intends to end its educational services provided for all students receiving care at Prairie St. John’s due to the ‘drain’ of district resources in the program. The decision means services for those at Prairie would...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Fire departments are asking community to help with shoveling out hydrants
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire hydrants are critical to the work of fire departments, but in the winter hydrants can become lost among large amounts of snow. This break in the snow could be an opportunity to help dig out a hydrant in your neighborhood. There are...
lakesarearadio.net
Fegley Family Hits The Ground Running With LIT Gifts + Decor; Will Expand Business To Include Interior Design
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – Uni Fegley never thought she’d be the owner of a business in downtown Detroit Lakes but, after purchasing Lit Décor and Gifts from Steve and Lauren Zima last November, here she is. “It feels natural,” says Fegley. “But I’ll admit that I’ve...
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
wdayradionow.com
MATBUS extending hours of service starting Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Monday, all MATBUS services, including fixed route, MAT Paratransit and TapRide will extend the hours of operation to the new end time of 10:15 p.m. Additional route changes taking effect on Monday will also include increasing frequency on routes 13 and 15 and efficiency improvements to routes 15, 18 and 20. These changes to the route maps and timetables will help improve reliability and on-time performance for MATBUS riders.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx warehouse in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A FedEx company official has responded to a request for comment from WDAY News First regarding the warehouse employee's death. FedEx Freight Communications Advisor Ron Mears turned down an interview request, but provided a written statement. "“No words can convey the grief we all feel over the loss of our team member, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. We are cooperating with authorities investigating the accident.” wrote Mears.
valleynewslive.com
FFD responds to a South Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. Stay with Valley News Live as we work to learn more details.
kvrr.com
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton
FARGO (KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial for Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is being...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
valleynewslive.com
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a normal Saturday at the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN, but that all changed in the afternoon. Out of nowhere, a deer jumped through the front door. ”Just still kind of in shock and awe, like what the world like...
newsdakota.com
Brandt Murder Trial Moved to Richland County
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The trial for a man accused of killing a Grace City man after a street dance in McHenry is being moved to Richland County. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the open front door. Inside there was a fire burning in the kitchen. It took firefighters just a few minutes to put the fire out, but they encountered a frozen hydrant forcing them to connect to another one down the street.
valleynewslive.com
Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
