Oregon/Jackson Street bridge closed next week in Oshkosh

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announces the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in the city of Oshkosh will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 8 a.m., Monday, January, 9 through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Bridge crews intend to install a new gearbox and components on the north leaf span of the bridge.

The bridge first closed in May , after a set of gears needed to raise and lower it was found to be stripped on the south leaf span. Six months later, the replacement parts finally arrived, allowing the bridge to be repaired in November.

The two gearboxes are instrumental in opening and closing each span of the bridge, WisDOT says.

This work is very weather-dependent and subject to change. If the weather is favorable, installation of the second gearbox may not take the entire three days. Schedule updates and traffic impacts can be found on the Northeast Region Highway Maintenance website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/ .