Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Final Issue Preview – ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #23
“The final issue of the landmark anthology series is here!. Jamal Campbell’s epic Nightwing two-parter draws to a close. Batman has to defeat the Time Commander to get the Waynes back to their time. The first graduating class of Arkham Academy decides their fate and future course! And in a flashback story to the beginning of Dick Grayson’s tenure as Robin, he has to save Batman’s life.”
comicon.com
Catch A Shooting Star: Previewing ‘Monica Rambeau: Photon’ #2
“GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND! Have you ever had one of those days where everything is going wrong? Like you’ve somehow been sucked across the infinite cosmos into the wrong corner of fragmented space-time? And you run into someone from your past you really can’t stand? Like, say, someone from…beyond? If so, maybe you’ll have some good advice for Monica. (She’ll take what she can get.)”
comicon.com
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #28
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Something Is Killing The Children #28, out Wednesday from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. As Erica closes in on the Duplicitype, another hunter closes in on her! Time is running out for Erica...
comicon.com
Introducing The Insidious Six: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #17
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz. “Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?”. The Amazing Spider-Man #17 is...
comicon.com
Five Unique Stories Set In Locksley’s Hood: Previewing ‘Tales From Nottingham’
Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Also, mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.
comicon.com
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Tiger Division’ #3
A NEW VILLAIN EMERGES! Will Tiger Division have what it takes to stop him before it’s too late? Meanwhile, Taegukgi discovers a startling truth about his own origin… All will be revealed!
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Reinvented Its Premise Before The End
One of the hardest things for a show to do is pivot in subsequent seasons. This is especially true for shows that are built upon a premise that’s fully exhausted once the season is over. Shows always should be applauded for this maneuver since it shows a reluctance to remain stagnant and keep the status quo. The trick is creating a new foundation from which the show can rise up. After its first season, which was an overwhelming success, Westworld struggled a bit to find its footing as the plot progressed. This was apparent in its final season, resulting in its cancellation. But there’s one aspect of its last run that should be praised: its reinvention and pivot.
comicon.com
Advance Review – ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #1 Is A Bloody, Brutal, Bombastic Ballet
Nemesis is back with a bang. Hitting the floor running, the baddest of the bad doesn’t waste any time doing what he does best. And that is executing a city-wide criminal caper. In this case executing a cunning plan that will leave the City of Angels piled high with bodies and its storm drains flowing with blood. And, I dare say, more stomach-churning twists and turns too.
comicon.com
Avengers Assemble Once Again In ‘Avengers: War Across Time’ #1
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York! It’s the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries! Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz makes his Marvel debut (unless you count a letter in AMAZING ADVENTURES #5) teamed with acclaimed artist Alan Davis!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #17 And The Mother Of All Shocking Revelations
“Following the shattering revelations of the previous issue, Jace must set aside his renewed bitterness toward his father and go save his mother. But Jace doesn’t go it alone. Ready or not, Tiff steps up as New York’s newest hero.”. I Am Batman #17 is out Tuesday 10th...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 6
Tension and suspense is one of the most crucial tools a show can utilize to keep viewers’ attention. The most successful shows are ones that can up the tension and suspense early on and carry it through to the end. Throughout this season, Doom Patrol has struggled to really heighten those things. In seasons past, villains were introduced early on and became a looming threat across the span of episodes rather than at the end. Early Season 3 episodes tried to accomplish that to very little effect, but now that Immortus is on the brink of rising, the mid-season finale has risen to the level fans of Doom Patrol expect.
comicon.com
Hell To Pay: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #10
“In the blood-soaked tunnels beneath Chicago, and upon the horned altar of Hell’s Backbone, the final fights of The Shadow Country arc will come to a startling conclusion. Blackheart, Exhaust, Zeb and his magicians, Talia Warroad, and the Ghost Rider himself will all crash together—and not everyone is making it out alive. In the aftermath of these battles, a new chapter will begin. Featuring new allies, new threats, and the return of some familiar faces…”
comicon.com
‘Genshin Impact’ Update 3.4 Releases January 18th
As ever, Genshin Impact fans are drowning in content, as miHoYo announces the new Genshin Impact update 3.4, in a trailer dubbed “The Exquisite Night Chimes”. This new update brings back the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue Harbor, which will come with a music performance as well as a series of new mini-games and challenges for players. Players who complete all the challenges will gain more Intertwined Fates and a new four-star character.
comicon.com
Why You Should Watch ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’
The 90s and early 2000s offered a gold rush of excellent book series for children and young adults. Of course the mega-hit was Harry Potter, but there were also plenty of creative stories including, Redwall, Artemis Fowl, Eragon, Inkheart, and The Golden Compass. However, there was one series that wasn’t strictly speaking fantasy– a tale of three plucky orphans who are pursued through a bizarre Neo-Gothic world by a murderous master of disguise: Lemony Snicket’s,
comicon.com
Days Of Past Past: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #10
‘Marauders’ latest story arc comes to a rather rushed ending where a ton of ideas were floated but very few of them actually stay afloat by the time the issue came to an end. While much of this arc has been a beautiful colorful delight, there are many elements that speak to one of the weakest spots of this series: it’s too rushed.
comicon.com
An Interview With The Writers Of ‘TCM Underground’
Mainstream movies serve their purpose (and yeah, a number of them are quite good) but there’s nothing quite like falling head over heels for a cult movie and wanting to yell from the rooftops about it. There’s something about the act of discovery and finding gold in a film that has been out for years that’s absolutely exhilarating (see the moment that Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession is having right now, since it’s been added to Shudder), and if you’re wondering whether Possession is in Millie De Chirico and Quatoyiah Murry‘s book, TCM Underground it absolutely is, along with other should-be classics like Joseph Losey’s Secret Ceremony. Until recently, De Chirico programmed and hosted TCM Underground and if you’re wondering what a loss that programming is to TCM, this book is the evidence. For more about what makes Robert Greenwald‘s Xanadu and the films of Russ Meyers so joyful, check out this email interview with De Chirico and Murry:
comicon.com
Speak His Name As He Shall Appear: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #3
Everything about ‘Star Trek’ is a massive love letter to the franchise as a whole, picking through various characters and concepts to dive even deeper as the threads from various franchise entries are woven together into something greater. Yet, it works wonderfully to build things in its own fashion without being beholden to what might have come before. Any fan of the various series needs to be reading this book, and anyone looking to dive into Star Trek should as well because it’s one of the best on the shelves.
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake # 190 – The What If You Never Knew You Wanted…
Art For Art’s Sake – wending our way through the joys of all the comics artwork we can find out there, ending this week with a strange, strange What If?. JH Williams III – Absolute Sandman Overture cover and page…. Fred Hembeck – WW & Cap…
Comments / 0