Mainstream movies serve their purpose (and yeah, a number of them are quite good) but there’s nothing quite like falling head over heels for a cult movie and wanting to yell from the rooftops about it. There’s something about the act of discovery and finding gold in a film that has been out for years that’s absolutely exhilarating (see the moment that Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession is having right now, since it’s been added to Shudder), and if you’re wondering whether Possession is in Millie De Chirico and Quatoyiah Murry‘s book, TCM Underground it absolutely is, along with other should-be classics like Joseph Losey’s Secret Ceremony. Until recently, De Chirico programmed and hosted TCM Underground and if you’re wondering what a loss that programming is to TCM, this book is the evidence. For more about what makes Robert Greenwald‘s Xanadu and the films of Russ Meyers so joyful, check out this email interview with De Chirico and Murry:

15 HOURS AGO