thunderboltradio.com
Frazier discusses retirement on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning”
Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier announced his retirement last week during the montly school board meeting. Frazier appeared Monday on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” with Paul Tinkle and Terry Hailey. (AUDIO)
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioner Presents Plan for Emergency Management and Courthouse Storage
Obion County Commissioner Danny Jowers has presented a plan to construct the joint Emergency Management and records storage facility. The facility was initially included for funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act monies. Jowers serves as the Emergency Management Director, and delivered the plan at the latest Budget...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
Kait 8
One flown to hospital following crash, highway back open
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – One person was seriously hurt during a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said it happened on Highway 412 just half a mile north of Senath on Monday evening. He said the person was flown to the hospital...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Road Superintendent to Retire This Week
A longtime Obion County government employee will serve his last day on the job this week. Road Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton will retire from the Highway Department on Thursday. The 65 year old Lofton told Thunderbolt News about his career with the county.(AUDIO) Lofton explained his decision for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
thunderboltradio.com
Schools kick off 2023 with first-ever Weakley County Schools Agriscience Fair
Students from Dresden High School and Westview High School started the new year off in competition at the first-ever Weakley County Schools Agriscience Fair. About 30 FFA students in Agrisciences classes from the two schools conducted scientific research projects pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries. They presented their findings in a report and display for the judges’ critique at the Personal Development Center in Dresden on Thursday, January 6.
Do you know anything? Seven Clarksville people who disappeared without a trace
Many of the unsolved missing persons cases in Clarksville have gone cold for several years, with some dating back as far as 1998.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Company makes donation to celebrate expansion
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A communications company celebrated their expansion with a donation. Ritter Communications announced on Monday, a donation of $2,500 to Discovery Park of America. “Discovery Park of America’s mission is to inspire children and adults to look beyond and to make new. discoveries with each...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
radionwtn.com
Reminder: Paris, Henry County Taxes Paid At County Trustee Office
Paris, Tenn.–A reminde for everyone who pays taxes in Paris and Henry County. As of July 1, 2022, the City of Paris will no longer be accepting or taking City property taxes. The Henry County Trustee Office now bills and collects property taxes for the City of Paris as...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock
A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
