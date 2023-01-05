Read full article on original website
Ice, Iced, Baby: Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #10
“THE GORGEOUS, EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES CONTINUES!. With only 48 hours left to unmask his murderer before he drops dead, the pieces are finally falling into place for Christopher Chance. But before he can solve his own killing, he must deal with the consequences of Guy Gardner’s. Enter G’nort and the Green Lantern Corps!”
Advance Review: Espionage Done The Fun Way In `Spy Superb’ #1
This great start to the series takes the notion of “spies like us” to a whole new hilarious level. When a super spy is killed, a Western espionage agency turns to a loser to save the free world. It’s not 007, but it is a ton of fun.
New Story Arc: Previewing Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Time Before Time’ #19
“NEW STORY ARC – In the aftermath of her devastating confrontation with The Arcola Institute, Nadia finally reunites with her mother and sister. Was it worth everything she lost to get to this point?. The fourth arc of the hit time travel series kicks off with art by JORGE...
More Animated Action In ‘Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three’ #1 Preview
“Alan Burnett and Paul Dini return once more to the world of Batman: The Animated Series! Someone is targeting the Muscle now that he’s locked up in Blackgate Penitentiary. With his deep ties to the criminal underbelly of Gotham, the worst villains are calling for his head before he turns them over to the police! Batman will need to protect him, but can even the Dark Knight figure out where the next attack will come from?”
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Reinvented Its Premise Before The End
One of the hardest things for a show to do is pivot in subsequent seasons. This is especially true for shows that are built upon a premise that’s fully exhausted once the season is over. Shows always should be applauded for this maneuver since it shows a reluctance to remain stagnant and keep the status quo. The trick is creating a new foundation from which the show can rise up. After its first season, which was an overwhelming success, Westworld struggled a bit to find its footing as the plot progressed. This was apparent in its final season, resulting in its cancellation. But there’s one aspect of its last run that should be praised: its reinvention and pivot.
Starman And Warlord Team-Up In ‘Danger Street’ #2 Preview
“After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don’t fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won’t rest until it’s solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they’re willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!”
Advance Review: `White Savior’ #1 Is A Laugh A Minute
You figure out pretty quickly that White Savior doesn’t take itself very seriously. That’s a great thing for the reader, because the constant barrage of humor, along with some nicely differentiated artwork, helps this book to stand out from the rest. Overall. Todd Parker is not your average...
What If Tarzan Was Predator? Previewing ‘All Against All’ #2
“In the second chapter of ALEX PAKNADEL & CASPAR WIJNGAARD’s gripping new series, the Earth habitat is under military control and is being strip-mined for its genetic riches. Its most fearsome predators are now fair game for a species that can graft their most lethal traits into terrifying biological warsuits.
The True Story Behind Jack And The Beanstalk Revealed In ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #3 Preview
“Continuing the “scorching Swiftian satire of a not-too-distant future” (Broken Frontier), from Mark Russell (SECOND COMING) and Steve Pugh (The Flintstones)! With mercenaries hot on her trail, reporter Shelly Bly finds herself put on trial for her life—in the sad remains of the once-lavish Billionaire Island.”. Billionaire...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Another good few regular columns make it on this week’s list, the first of 2023. There’s last week’s Review Round Up (here). There’s also Brendan M Allen’s Jumping On column (here). Richard Bruton’s in-depth preview of 2000 AD can be found here, as well as...
Johnny Storm Gets Creative… & Organized: ‘Fantastic Four’ #3 Reviewed
The current volume of Fantastic Four continues to be off to a great start, and Fantastic Four #3 might just be one of the funniest and authentic Human Torch stories in years. Ryan North, Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov, and Joe Caramagna show Johnny Storm what true power is. While Ben,...
Adult Animation Revolution: Celebrating Diversity in Animation
At the World Animation Summit, diversity and representation were at the forefront of many conversations. The most influential entertainment in the world is film and TV and the US is the most influential entertainment juggernaut in the world. If there is racial and gender bias in our media it becomes the status quo for the world. This is why we need new stories and new perspectives from new creators.
Review Round Up: All Of Last Week’s Comic Reviews
New year, new comics. And, a new batch of reviews too. As ever, Scott Redmond plowed through a good few books with the following reviews posted:. Poison Ivy #8 (DC Comics) Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson (DC Comics) Detective Comics #1067 (DC Comics) Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 8: Empire Of...
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Return With A New Ongoing Series This April
First teased at New York Comic Con, Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by artist Kev Walker. This new creative team will chart a course into dangerous new territory as Marvel’s beloved team of intergalactic super heroes venture to new, never-before-seen planets, encounter brand-new alien species, and discover long-hidden galaxy-bending truths that will make readers question everything they thought they knew about the cosmic side of Marvel.
Art From Art’s Sake # 190 – The What If You Never Knew You Wanted…
Art For Art’s Sake – wending our way through the joys of all the comics artwork we can find out there, ending this week with a strange, strange What If?. JH Williams III – Absolute Sandman Overture cover and page…. Fred Hembeck – WW & Cap…
